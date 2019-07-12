Last week, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors approved the $1.5 million McLeod Park Expansion Project.

The project is expected to begin in the fall of 2019.

The county is using Gulf Of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) funds for the expansions at the park.

McLeod Park is located along the Jourdan River in Kiln.

The park's current attractions include: Nature trail, pavilions, playground, disc golf course, basketball court, splash pad, boat launch, camp sites and a Blueway Trail Maker.

The expansion project includes the construction of the remaining 25 planned campsites; upgrades to existing camp sites; a pedestrian bridge to connect the existing park to the North Park; a sand beach only accessible by boat; a bird observation tower; a nature trail; trail benches; observation deck; bridge replacements; trail widening and clearing; an additional bathhouse; and an outdoor amphitheater.

"McLeod Park is a local attraction that we want to see reach its full potential and continues to see growth in revenue and visitors," Hancock County Board of Supervisors President Blaine LaFontaine said. "We believe a vital reason we have experienced continued growth in Hancock County is maximizing our existing assets and quality of life. McLeod Park makes Hancock County a better place to live."

According to a release from the county, McLeod Park is "projected to finish with nearly $500,000 in revenue this fiscal year and be self-sufficient for the first time in the general fund."

The expansion project is expected to be completed by early 2020.