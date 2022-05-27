Law enforcement officers and state and local officials gathered Thursday at the Hancock County Courthouse for a memorial service honoring Hancock’s fallen peace officers.
Scotty Adam, president of the Hancock County Board of Supervisors, read a proclamation from the board making May 23-27 Law Enforcement Week in the county, and said that “every 57 minutes, a law enforcement officer will be killed in the line of duty somewhere in the United States.”
Chaplain Jeb Banashak of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office acted as master of ceremonies for the event and said it paid special honor to six area officers who lost their lives in the line of duty:
• Lt. Michael Boutte Sr., Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch, Feb. 1, 2021.
• Capt. Eldridge “Al” Hermann, Hancock Sheriff’s Office, Diamondhead Division, End of Watch, Feb. 27, 2015.
• Deputy Dennis Tartavoulle, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch, May 14, 2000.
• Trooper Ennis “Paul” Denham, Mississippi Highway Patrol, End of Watch, Dec. 27, 1999.
• Trooper William “Bill” Kenny, Mississippi Highway Patrol, End of Watch, Dec. 21, 1967.
• Trooper Cyril Reichart, Mississippi Highway Patrol, End of Watch, Feb. 5, 1947.
Pastor Tyrone Dastugue of Word of Faith Christian Fellowship gave the invocation. Members of the Hancock High School ROTC presented the colors; Ron Skinner sang the National Anthem; Ernest Taylor of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Hancock Sheriff Ricky Adam, Capt. Anthony Gambino of the Diamondhead Police Department, Chief Mike Prendergast of the Waveland Police Department, Assistant Chief Alvin Kingston of the Bay St. Louis Police Department and Sgt. Paul Fernandez of the Mississippi Highway Patrol placed a wreath on the Law Enforcement Memorial in front of the courthouse.
Hancock High School instructor Len Jenkins played Taps, and Pastor Charlie Buckley of the Bay St. Louis Church of Christ gave the benediction.
