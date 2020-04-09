The Hancock County Food Pantry is down to operating two days a week during the COVID-19 pandemic; however next week, officials said they may not have enough volunteers to cover both days.

“Most of our volunteers are in the high-risk age category,” Hancock County Food Pantry Executive Director Marshall Kyger said. “They are mostly retired people and a number of them have elected to stay at home. We’ve been able to stay open Tuesdays and Thursdays, but next week, we may only have enough volunteers for Tuesday.”

Kyger said the pantry has also taken measures to minimize volunteers’ contact with the public.

The pantry is operating as a drive-thru and food is brought to clients’ vehicles.

Food pantry volunteer Billy Rappold said the pantry served 60 families this past Tuesday, about triple the number of a normal day.

Kyger said the pantry is currently only open to existing clients and unable to take new clients, but more volunteers would allow for the intake of new clients.

Kyger added that the pantry is back to receiving its regular food items from local commissaries and grocery stores.

When the casinos closed, Kyger said, the Silver Slipper Casino donated more than 800 pounds of food. The Hard Rock Casino as well as the Beau Rivage Casino also donated food items to the pantry.

The Hancock County Food Pantry is located at 9972 Hwy. 603, in Bay St. Louis and is Hancock County’s only food pantry. The current schedule is Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Kyger at 228-586-6196 or 228-363-2488.