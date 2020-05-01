This Saturday, May 2, the Hancock County Farmers Market will be back to its regular setup, coordinator David Kenny said Thursday.
Last weekend, the market, which had been closed since March 27, operated as a drive-thru only, while Gov. Tate Reeves’ “Shelter-In-Place” was still in effect.
However, Reeves’ “Safer-At-Home” order took effect Monday, April 27, which eased some of the restrictions previously placed on businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kenny said there will be barriers and tape to help with social distancing guidelines. Vendors will also be adhering to health guidelines set forth by the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control.
Each booth will also be separated accordingly, he added.
Farmers Market patrons can walk up to booths, but groups are limited to no more than 10 people, Kenny said.
“If you’re sick, feel bad, or coughing, don’t come,” he said.
Bonnie Stringer primarily sells eggs at the farmers market and also offers citrus in the fall.
She said that last Saturday’s reopening was “successful for everybody.”
“Because I think, one, everybody’s missing going out, they’re missing the fresh vegetables that they haven’t been able to get since we’ve been closed down for five weeks,” she said.
Stringer added that she sold out of her eggs before 9 a.m. but stayed to hand out business cards to patrons.
Jacquelyn Rogers with Honestly Beef of Collins said she was excited to be back at Hancock County’s Famers Market.
“I’m really excited that people are coming back,” she said.
Rogers said that during the markets’ closures, she has still maintained her business by offering online sales and shipping.
Marnie M’s Homemade Jerky and Jellies owner Marnie Fischer was also back for Saturday’s reopening.
“It feels great,” she said. “I’m very happy.”
Theresa Heinen with Bay Biscotti was set up with homemade goods, including biscotti, pretzels, breads, cinnamon rolls, etc.
Heinen said she and her husband participate in the market “just for fun.”
“I was really waiting for this because this is all I do,” she said. “I’m not a real social person except for this. Every Saturday morning I become social.”
The Hancock County Farmers Market is located at 3068 Longfellow Rd., Bay St. Louis and is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
Learn more about the market through Facebook at Hancock County Farmers Market.
