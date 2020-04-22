The Hancock County Board of Supervisors on Monday gave the go-ahead for the Hancock County Farmers Market to operate as a drive-thru.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and the guidelines related to social distancing and sheltering-in-place, the market closed on March 27.
The board agreed that the market could operate as a drive-thru as long as the market complies with Gov. Tate Reeves’ recent Executive Order No. 1466. In addition to extending the Shelter-In-Place order seven more days, the order also allows for non-essential business to begin making curbside, delivery, or drive-thru sales.
Hancock County Farmers Market coordinator David Kenny said Tuesday that about 90 percent of the vendors will be returning this Saturday.
“All the farmers are going crazy right now,” he said. “All the crops are coming in right now.”
In addition to drive-thru services, Kenny said the vendors will be set up adhering to social-distancing guidelines under the pavilion and will also be following guidelines set forth by the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control.
Vendors returning including Heavenly Beef out of Collins and several others who will have homegrown tomatoes, pickled items, egg rolls, bread, fresh vegetables, and more, Kenny said.
“We’re going to have a good turnout,” Kenny said. “All of our farmers are excited. We just want to keep it going.”
The Hancock County Farmers Market is located at 3068 Longfellow Rd., Bay St. Louis and will be reopen this Saturday, April 25 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Learn more about the market through Facebook at Hancock County Farmers Market.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.