The seventh annual Hancock County Fair is scheduled to run Wednesday through Saturday, Sept. 18-21, at the Fairgrounds in the Kiln.
There will be livestock exhibits, carnival rides, food and drinks from local restaurants, a 4-D barrel run, exhibition horse races, and a high school rodeo. Saturday adds even more attractions with a stick horse rodeo, chicken auction and half-price carnival rides from noon-3 p.m.
The music lineup starts Wednesday at 6 p.m. with praise and worship music for Christian Night.
Thursday’s entertainment features the Kaitlin Jewel Band from 6-8:30 p.m. and the Troy Ladner Band from 8:30-11 p.m.
On Friday, see Joni Compretta and Baytown Groove from 6-7:30 p.m.; Monsters at Large from 8-9:30 p.m.; and Marc Broussard from 10-11:30 p.m.
Gary Young will take the stage Saturday from 4:30-6 p.m., followed by Red Marlow from 8:30-10 p.m. and Stoney Larue from 10:30-midnight.
The complete schedule, admission fees, and prices for the midway may be found on their website at www.hancockcountyfair.us or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hancockfair.
The fair is presented by the non-profit Hancock County Community Committee. Proceeds will be used to help fund next year’s fair and to make improvements to the Hancock County Fairgrounds.
The fairgrounds are located on Kiln-Delisle Road. For additional information, call Kevin Ladner at 228-493-1582 or Paul Harris at 228- 216-0013; or visit www.hancockcountyfair.us.
