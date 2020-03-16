The Hancock County Board of Supervisors on Monday declared a state of emergency in response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

A national and state level state of emergency also presently exists.

As of Monday, March 16 at 3 p.m., the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 12 known cases of COVID-19 in the state: One in Hancock County (previously reported in Pearl River County); two in Copiah County, three in Forrest County, two in Hinds County, one in Leflore County, one in Monroe County, and two in Pearl River County.

Hancock County Emergency Management Director Brian Adam told the board that as of Monday, no deaths due to COVID-19 in Mississippi had been reported.

Adam said that a Carnival Cruise Ship has moved into the Port of Gulport. There are no passengers, he said, and the crew is not allowed to leave the boat.

Adam said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is changing its guidance from 250 people in large gatherings to 50 people for the next eight weeks.

The board also discussed county departments such as the tax assessor’s office and the courthouse which see higher volumes of foot traffic.

Hancock County Tax Assessor Jimmie Ladner said that people can pay their car tags and taxes online for a small fee.

“That fee is not something that the county charges,” he said. “It’s the third-party processor so there’s nothing we can do about that. It’s three percent. Anything you can pay in person at our office, you can pay online, with the exception of solid waste and that’s something you can mail in.”

The drivers license location, located in Kiln, will be closed until March 31, Adam said.

The local libraries have also suspended all their programs and classes, he added.

Adam said that the CDC recommends that if someone is sick, especially with flu-like symptoms, to stay home.

“All it takes is one person to have this and then a lot of people will have it,” he said. “I would highly recommend everyone use that practice. If they have symptoms, they are recommended to call their physicians first.”

Hancock Count Chancery Clerk Tim Kellar suggested that departments post signs listing a phone number to call to determine if staff can remotely help people.

Hancock County Circuit Clerk Kendra Necaise said that the circuit court judges cancelled the criminal dockets for Monday.

“The Supreme Court order that I have says that they don’t want gatherings of 200 people, but our circuit judges say 50,” she said.

Necaise added that her office cannot mail out jury summons until April 13.

County Administrator Eddie Favre also told the board to expect a reduction in sales tax revenues.

“From a financial situation, just like with (Hurricane) Katrina, there’s going to eventually be reductions in revenues for some time period because of this,” Favre said. “If the casinos start shutting down, even if they officially don’t shut down, there’s going to be fewer people going there.”

The board also voted to temporarily close public facilities, which includes public community centers, shelters, the sports complex, county-owned fields and parks, the arena, public restrooms located on county property, and all open county areas until at least April 20, 2020. However, the board will reevaluate the closures at its April 6 meeting.

After meeting with officials from the Mississippi State Department of Health, Hancock County Park Ranger Kevin Ladner said Monday afternoon that the state will not close McLeod and Buccanner Park, citing that outdoor activities would be ideal.

After speaking with state officials, the county decided to keep both parks open at this time.

The board also approved an employment policy concerning safety measures at work in compliance with the CDC and Mississippi State Department of Health.

A list of preventative guidelines can be found on the CDC’s website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prepare/prevention.html.

For up to date information on the MSDH’s reporting of COVID-19 cases, visit https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.

The COVID-19 hotline number, 1-877-978-6453, is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.