For the first time ever, Hancock County now has two permanently-assigned assistant district attorneys.
Circuit Judge Lawrence P. Bourgeois on Monday administered the oath of office to new A.D.A. Jeremy Necaise at the historic Hancock County Courthouse in downtown Bay St. Louis.
“To be able to serve the citizens of Hancock County and work daily with law enforcement is an honor," District Attorney W. Crosby Parker said. "This was a very exciting day for Jeremy Necaise and his family, the District Attorney’s Office, and Hancock County.”
“I am 100 percent excited to be working here,” Necaise said.
Necaise joins long-time Hancock County Assistant District Attorney D. Christopher Daniel.
Necaise served as an intern for Daniel and the Hancock County D.A.’s office in 2016 while finishing up his law degree at Mississippi College. After he graduated, he served as parent defender at Hancock County Youth Court from 2017-2018, and then as a public defender in Pearl River County from 2018-2020.
A Hancock County native, Necaise grew up in the Dedeaux community.
The Second Circuit Court District Attorney’s office prosecutes felonies in Hancock, Harrison and Stone counties. The central headquarters operates in Gulfport. There had previously been only one assistant attorney assigned to the Hancock County office at a time.
However, Necaise said, “District Attorney W. Crosby Parker and the Hancock County Board of Supervisors recognized there was a need for another A.D.A. in Hancock County. I’m just happy that they expanded it and allowed me to be a part of the team. I think they’re a great team and I’m excited to be a part of it. … I’m thankful to everybody for supporting the position.”
