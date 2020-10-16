U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst on Friday announced awards of more than $8.6 million in Department of Justice grants to fight drug abuse and addiction in the Southern District of Mississippi, including $742,462 which will be going to the Hancock County Court under the Family Drug Court Program.
The grants were awarded by the Department’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP) and are part of more than $341 million going to communities nationwide, Hurst said.
“I am grateful to the Department of Justice for investing in our communities to help address addiction has adversely affected so many Mississippians and their families,” Hurst said. “These groups should be commended for stepping up to address these problems in their communities. We have achieved so much in the last three years and we will continue to fight the epidemic of illegal narcotics on multiple fronts in order to make our neighborhoods safer.
Other Mississippi agencies and organizations included in the funding include:
• The Mississippi State Department of Health - $6,000,000 under Category 2 of the Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Site-based Program.
• The Harrison County Board of Supervisors - $827,963 under the Family Drug Court Program.
• The Lamar County Board of Supervisors - $599,981 under Category 1 of the Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Site-based Program.
• Mississippi Division of Public Safety Planning - $434,114 under the Residential Substance Abuse Treatment for State Prisoners Program
• Jackson County, Mississippi - $94,328 under the Adult Drug Court and Veterans Treatment Courts Discretionary Grant Program.
