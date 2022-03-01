Hancock County celebrated the Carnival season with abandon over the past several days, with the Krewe of Knights parade in Bay St. Louis on Friday, the Krewe of Diamondhead parade on Saturday, the Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse parade on Lundi Gras and the Krewe of Real People: The Next Generation wrapping up local festivities on Fat Tuesday.
Holy Trinity Catholic School’s Krewe of Knights paraded on Second Street, Union Street and Beach Boulevard on Friday, turning back up toward the school beside Our Lady of the Gulf Church. Back at the school, HTC’s Queen Madison Mayfield and King Raiden Calhoun were toasted by the royal court of the Krewe of Nereids.
Master of Ceremonies Tish Williams, executive director of the Hancock Chamber, introduced the royal court. Jeremy Burke, representing Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre, presented proclamations to the king and queen declaring Friday “Krewe of Knights Day in the Bay.”
The Krewe of Diamondhead enjoyed picture-perfect weather on Saturday for its 2022 Mardi Gras Parade with the theme of “Around the World,” led by King Ali’I Ho Nua, Joe Doyle, and Queen Cheryl Doyle.
Several other groups participated in the parade, including the Krewe of Olympus, the Krewe du Shoe, the Krewe of Selene, the Krewe of Kamehameha and the Krewe of Tiki.
The Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse continued the Carnival fun on Monday evening with its annual Lundi Gras parade in Old Town Bay St. Louis.
The Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse, the non-profit that also created the popular “Pirate Day in the Bay” event, celebrates its eighth year with the theme of “Burning Down The House.” The 2022 Captain Longbeard, Tim Sanford, is a retired firefighter. Lady Claiborne, Sandy Walsh, is a local realtor.
The Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse takes its name from the famous USS Seahorse in the Battle of Bay St. Louis during the War of 1812. According to history the USS Seahorse fearlessly sailed into the Bay of St. Louis and single-handedly fought the entire British Armada. Before eventually sinking, the Seahorse was able to disable or sink several British war ships, which delayed the British advance on New Orleans. The delay allowed Andrew Jackson sufficient time to fortify his position and defeat the British at the Battle of New Orleans.
Organized by all volunteers, “this non-profit krewe has really developed well in a short period of time,” said Ginny Cabell, marketing chairman. “Our members have helped us brand something very unique. The krewe has enveloped a community, brought in out of town visitors from all fifty states and last year, even across the ocean, and allowed us to give back to our community in many ways.” The krewe’s monthly meetings include a 50/50 drawing to help various causes in the community. Just to name a few, there is the Bay St. Louis Community Garden, Ruth’s Roots, 4-H Stem Program, King’s Kitchen, Brenda’s House, scholarship funds set up for fallen Officer Michael Boutte and Entergy Lineman Cayce Seal, and autism room for a nearby school, and Marine Corp. League for veteran services in our area.
The Lundi Gras parade is growing each year and was named a Top Twenty Event or Festival by Southeast Tourism Society, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting travel and tourism within the twelve neighboring states.
The krewe’s Grand Marshal this year was Renee Loranger, Food Network’s 2021 Halloween Baking Championship Grand Prize Winner and entrepreneur of Sugar Pop Baking Company in Waveland.
Beginning at 1 p.m. on Fat Tuesday, the Krewe of Real People: The Next Generation hosted its annual Mardi Gras Day parade in downtown Bay St. Louis, led by King Shaun Piernas and Queen Deven Sharron.
The Krewe of Real People formed in Bay St. Louis in 1981, carrying on a century-long tradition of African American Mardi Gras krewes on the Coast, although it was more integrated. KORP paraded on Fat Tuesday each year into the 21st Century.
“To be a member of the Krewe of Real People, all you have to do is want to be a member,” krewe co-founder Sandra Price told the Sea Coast Echo in 2003. “To be willing to work with other people. We’re not big and we’re not fancy, but we put our hearts into our parade and all our activities. We want to keep this going for the community to give something back, and to keep the spirit of the season alive for the children. The letters of the name ‘REAL’ stand for Realist, Energetic, and Loving People.”
The Krewe of Real People later morphed into the Krewe of Diamonds, which operated for 12 years in the Bay before the children and grandchildren of the original Real People founders took over with the Krewe of Real People -- The Next Generation, which first paraded in 2018.
