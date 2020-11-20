The Hancock County Board of Supervisors during Friday’s recessed meeting awarded a bid for Hurricane Zeta storm debris removal to TFR Enterprises in the amount of $1,547,650.
TFR was the lowest and best of the bidders.
The other bidders included:
AnderCorp : $2,706,450
Looks Great Services: $2,515,750
KDF Enterprises, LLC: $1,876,000
Ashbritt: $1,652,865
Bill Neuns Enterprises, Inc. — pursuant to MS Code 31-3-21, this bid was missing Certificate of Responsibility, and was not read aloud.
Hancock County Administrator Eddie Favre said the county will issue a notice to proceed by noon Friday and removal should begin within the next 72 hours.
The debris removal is for the unincorporated areas of Hancock County.
Debris removal has already begun in Bay St. Louis.
The city of Diamondhead is scheduled to award the debris monitoring contract and the debris removal contract on Friday at the 3 p.m. recessed meeting of the city council.
The city of Waveland will open bids for debris removal on Monday, Nov. 23 at 5:30 p.m.
