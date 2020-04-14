The continued COVID-19 pandemic is taking its toll on both people's patience and the local economy. To help with both, we've updated our listing of local restaurant hours during the quarantine.

Restaurant owners: During this time of uncertainty, we want to help you get the word out to your customers about your plans and response to the Coronavirus situation. We’re updating a free listing of all restaurants in Hancock County detailing any temporary closings, updated hours or changes in service to keep the public informed about what's going on. You don't have to buy anything or pay us any money. If you'd like to be listed or correct something, please email any information you'd like to include to Geoff Belcher at gbelcher@seacoastecho.com.

WAVELAND RESTAURANTS

Taco Bell

Drive Thru only at this time. Opens at 9 a.m. until further notice. Restaurant is taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.

Waffle House

Take-out only. Restaurant is taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.

Sonic

Restaurant is taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.

McDonald's Hwy 90

Drive Thru only at this time. Restaurant is taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.

McDonald's (Walmart)

Take out only at this time. Restaurant is taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.

Walmart Deli

Deli is taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.

Claiborne Hill Deli

Closing an hour early each night. Deli taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.

S & B's

We are currently offering curbside service only, and our hours of operation are Wednesday-Saturday 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM. We have our full menu available, and we have been offering our home cooked daily specials at a fantastic price of 5 for $25. Our Friday specials are seafood and these can be purchased for 4 for $25. Daily specials can be purchased separately as well. We are offering our specials at a much lower price than usual in hopes of helping families or individuals during this difficult time. Curbside orders may be placed by calling 467-4770.

Yun Long

Temporarily closed.

Da Kitchen

Call 467-7242.

Knock-Knock Lounge

Take-out orders only. Call 466-3939.

The Lunch Box

The Lunch Box, located at 210 Hwy. 90 in Waveland, has temporarily closed. We look forward to reopening and seeing all our customers again soon.

Tony's Restaurant

Take-out orders only. Call 466-5151.

Little Caesar's Pizza

Operating at normal hours. Restaurant is taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.

Subway (Waveland)

Restaurant is taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.

Roger's Sports Bar and Grill

Due To COVID-19 virus, Roger is revamping hours and closing dining room and bar until further notice. To-go orders from full menu and tikidelivery.com Call for to go pickup orders 228-344-3354. Open Wednesday thru Saturday 12pm till 7pm.

J's Restaurant

Open for take-out and curbside or Tiki delivery. Call 228-467-9176.

Sushillcious

Operating for pickup or delivery, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Restaurant is taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.

Rum Kitchen

Temporarily Closed

Arby's

Operating at normal hours. Drive-thru only.

King Donuts

Temporarily closed.

Smiley Donuts

Temporarily closed

BAY ST. LOUIS RESTAURANTS

200 North Beach- 200 N Beach Blvd, Bay St Louis, MS 39520

• Offering curbside pickup and takeout services

Avocados

Curb side, to go, and Waitr service.

15% off call in orders for a limited time in order to give a little bit back to our community.

Open 11am-8:30pm, 7 days a week.

228-344-3530

Brooklyn Pizzeria

295 Highway 90, Ste 3, Bay St Louis, MS 39520 - Phone: (228) 466-2555

• Only offering to go orders and call ins.

Chopstick

• Temporarily closed.

Coffee Culture

1113 Highway 90, Bay St Louis, MS 39520 - Phone: (228) 493-4666

• Temporarily closed.

Cuz’s Old Town Oyster Bar and Grill

108 South Beach Boulevard, Bay St Louis, MS 39520 - Cuz's Old Town will be open this Thursday-Sunday, with curbside pick-up service only for lunch and dinner. Please call ahead at 228-467-3707.

Dan B’s Restaurant & Bar

• Call 228-321-1778

Domino's Pizza, Bay St. Louis

Hours are the same. Open for drive-thru and delivery. Offering contactless delivery where you can prepay and pretip.

El Maguey

1130 Highway 90, Bay St Louis, MS 39520 - Phone: (228) 467-2132

• Only offering To-Go orders. Call 228-467-2132.

Field’s Steak and Oyster Bar

111 Main Street, Ste A, Bay St Louis, MS 39520 - Phone: (228) 231-1972

• Featuring a limited menu, a special menu, and a menu with large

family dinner options. Curbside pickup and delivery options available.

Papa B's Tamales and More

Papa B's Tamales and More will continue with normal hours, dine in, take out and DRIVETHRU. We are taking all necessary precautions and suggested guidelines. We also have Tiki Delivery at your service! You may call ahead @ 228-344-3096.1060 Hwy 90,Bay St Louis,Ms. Open-Tuesday thru Saturday 11:30 AM till 7:30 PM

Purple Banana

107 Court Avenue, Bay St Louis, MS 39520 - Phone: (228) 466-2978

• Only offering take-out and delivery.

Mockingbird Café

110 South Second Street, Bay St Louis, MS 39520 - Phone: (228) 467-8383

• Temporarily closed

P.J.’s Coffee

• Drive-thru is open 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Call 228-231-1942.

Popeyes

• Drive-thru is open.

Pop Brothers

111 Main Street, Bay St Louis, MS 39520 - Phone: (228) 304-0024

Serious Bread Bakery- 131 Main Street, Suite D, Bay St Louis, MS 39520 - Phone: (228) 231-1214

• Primarily a take-out bakery - not encouraging people to stay

Sunrise Cafe- 315 Reese Street, Bay St Louis, MS 39520 - Phone: (228) 216-9777

• Carryout is always an option and they will also offer curbside

pickup

Sycamore House- 210 Main Street, Bay St Louis, MS 39520 - Phone: (228) 469-0107

• Only offering curbside To-Go orders

The Blind Tiger- 119 North Beach Boulevard, Bay St Louis, MS 39520 - Phone: (228) 220-0162

• Offering curbside pick-up with a grab ‘n’ go menu

Trapani’s Eatery- 116 North Beach Boulevard, Bay St Louis, MS 39520 - Phone: (228) 467-8570

• Now offering free curbside pickup

Yamato Steakhouse

Open at 11 a.m. for take-out only. Call 228-344-3521.

KILN RESTAURANTS

MeMe’s Grab & Go Meals

MeMe’s Grab & Go Meals in Kiln Ms. just wanted to ask that you include my restaurant in the updated report to the public. Meme’s is open Monday thru Saturday 11-7 . We have daily lunch specials from 11-2. We are located at 17330 Hwy 603 next to school Board office. We are doing deliveries ( fees apply) and pick up only at this time. You can visit our web site at memegrabngo.com to check out our menu. Give us a call at 228-493-6266 . Thank you for all that you do for our community.

Dempsey’s Seafood & Steak

Open for take-out orders. Call 228-255-2043. View the menu online at eatatdempseys.com.

El Gallo Mexican Restaurant

Open for take-out or outside dining, 11 a.m.-9 a.m. Call 228-254-5349.

Cruise In Cafe

Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. fr take-out. Call 228-254-5270.

Wards

Drive-through is open.

Jourdan River Steamer

Limited menu for take-out and delivery. Open Wednesday-Sunday, 4 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Call 228-255-7333 or order online at jrsteamer.com.

Dockside

Open for take-out, 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Call 228-344-3247.

Mr. Wok

Temporarily closed

The Donut Shop

The Donut Shop, located at 16160 Hwy. 603, Suite A in Kiln (next to Dollar General, is open Tuesday-Sunday, 6 a.m.-noon, utilizing drive-through to minimize contact. Phone orders will be accepted at 228-254-5050. Follow our Facebook page for further updates.

RESTAURANTS IN DIAMONDHEAD

Aroma

Pick-up and delivery available. Curbside available.

Tues-Sun: 11am to 9pm / Closed on Monday

228-222-4225

Bowling Alley

Closed operations until further notice

Burger King

Inside dining closed. Pick up and drive thru window. Burger King App Available

for ordering.

Sun-Thurs: 6am to 10pm / Fri-Sat: 6am to 10:30pm

(228) 687-8062

Diamondhead Country Club

Available daily from 11:00 am - 7:00 pm. Breakfast service is no longer available. Our regular menu is also available. To view our menus, please view the link to our website. Delivery is available through Tiki Delivery. Call 228 255-2918 ext. 123 to place your order

https://www.diamondheadms.org/dining/

Cuevas Too

Pick-up, drive thru window and delivery available

228-254-5454

Dairy Queen

Inside dining closed. Pick up and drive thru window.

Sun-Thurs: 6:30am to 9pm / Fri-Sat: 6:30am to 10pm

Dan’s

Pick-up and delivery available.

Tiki Delivery available and mobile curbside being set up.

Temporary hours, 12-7.

DH Donuts

Pick-up only. Dining area closed.

Mon-Sat: 5am to 2pm / Sun: 5am to 1pm

Diamond Nutrition

Pick-up and curbside service only. Call or text your order to 228-233-9823 or

order on Facebook app.

Mon-Fri: 6:30am to 5:30pm / Sat: 9am to 3pm / Sun: 12pm to 4pm

Domino’s Pizza

Drive thru window and delivery only. Ask for customers to only use window for

pick up.

Offering “contactless delivery” with prepaid orders.

Domino’s App available. Sun-Thurs: 10am to 12pm / Fri-Sat: 10am to 1am

Five Happiness

Pick-up available. Buffet not available.

Mon- Sat: 11am – 8pm / Closed on Sunday.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken

Pick-up only.

Sun-Sat: 6am to 7pm

Lazy Gator

Temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

Pizza Hut

Delivery and carry out available (no waiting in lobby).

Pizza Hut App available for ordering.

Sun-Thurs: 10am to 10pm / Fri-Sat: 10am to 11pm

Red Zone

Tiki Delivery is available and pick-up orders.

Sun-Wed: 11am to 9pm / Thurs, Fri & Sat: 11am to 10pm

Subway

Pick-up and delivery available.

Subway app and Tiki delivery available.

Sun-Sat: 8am to 8pm.

Tiki Daiquiri

Take out service available.

Sun-Sat: 11am to 8pm

Uncle Joes

Temporarily closed.

www.unclejoespizza.com/ 228-586-6076

Waffle House

Pick-up available.

Hours: 24 hour & 7 days a week

PEARLINGTON RESTAURANTS

Turtle Landing Bar & Grill

Turtle Landing Bar & Grill in Pearlington will be closed until further notice. 228-533-7000.

