Hancock County and Bay St. Louis on Wednesday tied the ribbon to celebrate their joint affiliation with Keep America Beautiful.

According to its website, KAB's mission is to "inspire and educate people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment. We envision a country where every community is a clean, green, and beautiful place to live."

According to a release from the Hancock Chamber of Commerce, Keep Hancock County Beautiful joins more than 600 KAB affiliates.

Diamondhead and Waveland are also KAB affiliates.

According to the release, the affiliation process took about a year and will increase the county's eligibility for grants and other resources.

"We are happy to finally become an affiliate," Keep Hancock County Beautiful Executive Director David Depreo said in the release. "We are proud to partnership with Bay St. Louis to maximize how effective we will be and increase what we will be capable of doing. We also have seats on our board for Keep Diamondhead Beautiful and Keep Waveland Beautiful so that their organizations will also have input on the projects we undertake that will benefit the county as a whole We can't wait to get to work as a team to make Hancock County a better place to live and work."

Learn more about Keep Hancock County Beautiful by contacting Depreo at 228-467-2100 or david.depreo@co.hancock.ms.us.

Learn more about KAB at www.kab.org.