Hurricane Laura — now upgraded to a Category 4 storm — is still projected to make landfall somewhere near the Texas-Louisiana line, but Mississippi emergency officials still urge caution here.
Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Greg Michel said in a press conference Wednesday afternoon that Hancock and Harrison counties are still likely to be impacted by severe weather, including heavy rain, high winds and “tornadic activity.”
“On the forecast track, Laura will approach the Upper Texas and
southwest Louisiana coasts this evening and move inland within
that area tonight,”according to the NHC’s report on Wednesday afternoon. “The center of Laura is forecast to move over
northwestern Louisiana tomorrow, across Arkansas Thursday night, and over the mid-Mississippi Valley on Friday.”
“Mississippi is still not out of the woods,” Michel said. “We will certainly feel some of the effects from this storm.”
Michel said parts of the Coast could see storm surge as much as 2-4 feet, and in some cases as much as six feet.
“We do still have some shelters open across the state,” Michel said, including the Hancock County shelter at Kiln.
Hancock County officials ask residents to “stay vigilant” and take all the necessary safety precautions.
