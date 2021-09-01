The mayors of Bay St. Louis, Waveland and Diamondhead were all breathing sighs of relief on Tuesday that Hurricane Ida, for the most part, spared their cities from the horrific damage it wreaked on much of southeast Louisiana.
“I think we were all very blessed, because (Ida) sure sounded a lot worse than she turned out to be,” Diamondhead Mayor Nancy Depreo said Tuesday. “You could hear it all night long. It was crazy.”
Overall, Depreo said, “I think the city fared very well. We feel we’re very blessed. We had a few trees down, limbs in some peoples yards. We had a few roads flooded because of Rotten Bayou overflowing, and of course, the Bay overflowed on the south side. Otherwise, we came out very well and we’re very thankful.”
Depreo said that so far, no one in Diamondhead has reported any actual home flooding.
“I did hear a report of a garage getting flooded that was close to Rotten Bayou,” she said.
While the damage assessment continues, she said, “Diamondhead residents can pull their debris out in front of their homes in the right-of way. The city is well-prepared for hurricanes.”
Depreo said the city already has a disaster management firm in place, and debris removal and monitoring contractors ready to go.
“We don’t have a start date (for debris removal) yet,” Depreo said. “We’re working today to get things moving. We’re asking residents to go ahead and start puling their debris out in front of their homes now in the right-of-way.”
Bay St. Louis
“We’ve got some damage down in the harbor, some roofs and shingles were damaged all throughout town,” Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre said Tuesday, “but for the most part, we have fared very well and are very fortunate.”
The American Legion Pier at Washington Street was destroyed, Favre said, and the Dunbar Pier was also heavily damaged. Both piers are county-owned and have been blocked off while officials begin to assess the situation.
Favre said he had not yet had any reports of homes flooding in Bay St. Louis.
“Overall, we’re very fortunate,” he said. “We’re very lucky it stayed to the west of us.”
Waveland
“Besides the beach road being pretty much covered, I think we fared pretty well, comparatively,” Waveland Mayor Mike Smith said Tuesday. “We lost power for a few minutes and there were trees down in some areas, but for the most part, it was what we normally get” in any storm.
Smith said there was no major damage to any city properties.
“We had the usual road floods,” Smith said, “the Shoreline Park area, the beach road, but I haven’t gotten any reports yet of any homes being flooded. That’s amazing.”
The city will be working on damage assessment for the next few days, he said.
One lesson all of Hancock County can take from Hurricane Ida, Smith said, is to “Be prepared. It looks like it’s going to be a busy season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.