Although Hancock County is still under a Coastal Flood Advisory through 7 p.m. on Tuesday, local officials said Monday that the worst from Cristobal has passed.
“The water’s going down and the rain is just about out of here,” Hancock County Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Brian “Hooty” Adam said Monday. “We had just a lot of water … but we haven’t had any reports of any property damage yet.”
Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in southeast Louisiana a little after 5 p.m. Sunday and — although it was later downgraded to a tropical depression — sent a surprising amount of rain and storm surge to the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Director Gregory Michel said Monday during Gov. Tate Reeves’ press conference that Hancock County saw the worst of the flooding in the state.
“We had flooding in the low-lying areas,” Adam said. “On the west side of Hwy. 603, we still have some roads with some water over them,” as well as in a few other areas around the county.
On Sunday, Adam and the Hancock EMA crew reported flooding on a total of 259 streets, including in Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Pearlington, Kiln, Diamondhead, Ansley and all around the county.
“We’ve made the rounds around the city trying to assess the damage,” Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre said Monday. We still have a lot of roads that are still under water, so it’s hard to get a good assessment. We need to see about the roads and the lift stations and everything.”
Favre said he hadn’t heard of any homes being flooded, but said some cars parked where their owners thought they were safe ended up damaged.
“They parked their vehicles where they thought they were safe,” Favre said, “but that little storm put a lot of water on us. It was very unexpected.”
Favre believes that flood mitigation efforts in Louisiana likely caused more extensive flooding here than Hancock County has previously seen during similar storms.
“This got a lot of people by surprise,” he said. “But you know, water finds the lowest spot. With those levees, I do believe it will push the water here. That’s something we need to work out with the Corps of Engineers and see what can be done about it.”
The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency has set up an online portal for residents to report damage and request assistance.
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors and the Cities of Bay St. Louis, Diamondhead, & Waveland have declared a local proclamation in response to Tropical Storm Cristobal, which will allow Hancock County access to federal and state resources should they become available.
To report damage, go to https://www.crisistrack.com/public/hancockMS/request.html.
