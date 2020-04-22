While much of the world is still in shut-down mode in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hancock County Circuit Court still rolls on, albeit in a modified fashion.
“The Supreme Court has kept courts open, so we are doing everything we can to conduct business in a safe manner,” Hancock County Circuit Clerk Kendra Necaise said Monday.
Most government services have been operating in modified fashion since Gov. Tate Reeves’ “shelter-in-place” order, but court business is deemed “essential.”
In an “Emergency Order related to Coronavirus” on March 20, the Supreme Court of Mississippi declared that “all local and state courts – municipal, justice, county, chancery, circuit, and appellate courts – shall remain open to ensure the fulfillment of their constitutional and statutory duties,” but that local jurisdictions must take “appropriate measures to protect the health and safety of the citizens of this state.”
On Monday, Hancock Circuit Court went through it’s usual docket call, but with some key differences.
All the court personnel — Necaise and the deputy clerks, district attorney’s office and defense attorneys — wore protective masks and maintained at least six feet of distance between each other.
Rather than having everyone on the docket file into the courtroom at once, each witness was asked to wait outside the courthouse — maintaining at least six feet of distance between them — until being summoned up to the courtroom by a masked bailiff.
“We are doing more by telephone and computer,” Necaise said, “even conducting hearings with our judges using videoconferencing.”
