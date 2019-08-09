Members of the Hancock County Chamber of Commerce elected Nikki Moon as Citizen of the Year. The announcement was made at the 42nd Annual Salute to Business & Industry Awards Gala, held August 8th at Hollywood Casino - Gulf Coast in Bay St. Louis.
Moon is the owner of the Bay Town Inn, a twelve room inn in Old Town Bay St. Louis. She is currently serving as Hancock Chamber Board President and President of the Coastal Mississippi Board of Commissioners. She grew up in Missouri and made her home in New Orleans and the Coast, working as the head of convention sales for the New Orleans Convention & Visitors bureau. She has over 30 years of sales and marketing experience in the tourism industry. And, has experience in coaching, training, accounting, web design, team mentoring, and writing.
“I am beyond thrilled,” Moon said. “I was so surprised and humbled that my fellow Chamber members chose me for this award. It truly means the world to me.”
Others recognized during the ceremony included the Businesses of the Year and Outstanding Citizens.
Businesses of the Year
Bay St. Louis - The Creole Creamery On the Bay/PJ’s Coffee On the Bay
Diamondhead - Tiki Delivery
Waveland - Pearl River Community College Hancock Center
Kiln/Hancock County - The Broke Spoke
Outstanding Citizens
Chris Cochran
Jason Edwards
David Hilbert
Alan Hodges
Ann Madden
Nikki Moon
Tami Munsch
Sarge Washington
Karen West
