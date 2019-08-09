Members of the Hancock County Chamber of Commerce elected Nikki Moon as Citizen of the Year. The announcement was made at the 42nd Annual Salute to Business & Industry Awards Gala, held August 8th at Hollywood Casino - Gulf Coast in Bay St. Louis.

Moon is the owner of the Bay Town Inn, a twelve room inn in Old Town Bay St. Louis. She is currently serving as Hancock Chamber Board President and President of the Coastal Mississippi Board of Commissioners. She grew up in Missouri and made her home in New Orleans and the Coast, working as the head of convention sales for the New Orleans Convention & Visitors bureau. She has over 30 years of sales and marketing experience in the tourism industry. And, has experience in coaching, training, accounting, web design, team mentoring, and writing.

“I am beyond thrilled,” Moon said. “I was so surprised and humbled that my fellow Chamber members chose me for this award. It truly means the world to me.”

Others recognized during the ceremony included the Businesses of the Year and Outstanding Citizens.

Businesses of the Year

Bay St. Louis - The Creole Creamery On the Bay/PJ’s Coffee On the Bay

Diamondhead - Tiki Delivery

Waveland - Pearl River Community College Hancock Center

Kiln/Hancock County - The Broke Spoke

Outstanding Citizens

Chris Cochran

Jason Edwards

David Hilbert

Alan Hodges

Ann Madden

Nikki Moon

Tami Munsch

Sarge Washington

Karen West