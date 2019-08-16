Hancock County CASA & Savage Skillet partnered on Friday to host “Coffee with a Cop” at CASA’s office in Bay St. Louis, drawing a near-record crowd for the monthly event.

"I think it went great," Cynthia Chauvin, executive director for CASA of Hancock County, said Friday. "We recruited a couple of new volunteers who just showed up to learn more about CASA. For us, it was an invaluable opportunity.

"From the standpoint of partnering with another business, the Savage Skillet was a great business partner. And (Savage Skillet owner Tara Davis) is a great supporter of CASA."

It was also a great opportunity for CASA advocates and members of the community to relate one-on-one with the officers of the Bay St. Louis Police Department, Chauvin said.

"I think for us, we work well with the police department and sheriff's office in the county," Chauvin said, "but a lot of times, the front-line folks, the officers and investigators, we don't see them every day. .. It gave us an opportunity to meet with them in a positive way."

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate program) of Hancock County recruits, trains and supports volunteers who advocate for children who have been abused or neglected to ensure that their best interests are preserved in court and in the community.

CASA's next training class starts on Sept. 19. If you'd be interested in attending an informational meeting, call 228-344-0419 or go to www.casahancockcounty.org.

Donations to CASA of Hancock County are tax deductible and may be sent to 644 Dunbar Ave., Bay St. Louis, MS 39520.