The Hancock County and Pass Christian School districts as well as Holy Trinity Catholic School, Our Lady Academy and St. Stanislaus College have announced that classes will be canceled on Monday in preparation for Hurricane Marco.
Hancock County Schools Superintendent Alan Dedeaux said in a press release that Monday's closure will also include distance learners.
School officials said they will continue to monitor the situation and Tropical Storm Laura's projected path to determine whether to resume classes on Tuesday.
All campuses of Pearl River Community College will also be closed on Monday, according to a press release, but "all instruction will continue online. Residence halls will remain open at this time. Allied Health, Nursing and Career and Technical Education students should communicate with their specific instructors for additional information. All PRCC faculty, staff and students should check the college's website and social media outlets for further updates."
All Hancock County offices are scheduled to open during regular business hours on Monday, according to a brief from the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency. Employees are urged to contact their respective department heads with any issues or questions.
Silver Slipper Casino announced Sunday that it was closing table games. the buffet, the pool and the pool bar effective at 7 p.m. on Sunday, and they would remain closed through Wednesday.
Both Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura's projected paths have continued their westward shifts from earlier models, but the entire Mississippi Gulf Coast is still under a Tropical Storm Warning.
The National Hurricane Center said at its 4 p.m. update that Marco will be near the Louisiana coast by Monday afternoon and move near or over the coast through Tuesday. Marco's maximum sustained winds were near 75 mph with higher gusts, with little change in strength expected over the next 24 hours.
The NHC also said isolated tornadoes were possible across southeast Louisiana, southern Mississippi, southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle Monday and Monday night.
Tropical Storm Laura was still expected to move over the central and northwestern Gulf of Mexico tuesday night and Wednesday.
As of late Sunday afternoon, Laura's maximum sustained winds were near 60 mph with higher gusts, but it was expected to strengthen as it moves over the Gulf of Mexco and become a hurricane late Tuesday or Tuesday night.
