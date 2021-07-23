The Hancock County Animal Shelter is operating at its maximum capacity.
“We’re full right now,” shelter Director Shane Wyman said Tuesday. “We get anywhere from 5-8 dogs in daily. We don’t have to euthanize right now, but we’re running out of space. It’s coming down to that.”
Wyman said the Friends of the Animal Shelter in Hancock County and multiple volunteers have really helped out, fostering kittens and some dogs that are awaiting transport to new homes in the northeast.
However, he said, there are just too many animals in Hancock County in need of homes right now.
“We need some adoptions,” Wyman said. “We always make sure these animals go in a good home, but we can use some volunteers. We do have several dogs up for adoption right now.”
In addition to adopting animals, Wyman said, “Please spay and neuter your pets. We need to get these animals shelter. We give out low-cost vouchers every single day, so there’s no excuse not to do it. There’s just so many unwanted animals straying throughout Hancock County right now and we need all the help we can get.
“It costs just $45 for a cat, and $55 for a dog. That’s not hurting anyone’s pocket. It’s just a lot of people don’t believe in spay and neutering, and then we have all these unwanted animals being brought in to the shelter. And that’s not the lifestyle puppies really want.”
If you are a resident of Hancock County, you may also obtain a free spay/neuter voucher (with free rabies shot included) by emailing or calling Friends of the Animal Shelter in Hancock County, limit three per household. Email friends@friendsoftheanimalshelter.org, or call 228-216 PETS (7387).
Several animals currently up for adoption are featured on the Hancock Animal Shelter’s Facebook page, as is some advice for all pet owners:
“Spay/Neuter your pets. Secure your pets from free-roaming. Your dog should be wearing a collar with ID/Rabies tags attached. Microchip your pets.”
Wyman also advises people to check with the shelter immediately if their pet goes missing.
Wyman said the Friends of the Shelter, the city of Diamondhead and the Diamondhead Dog Park Committee hosted a microchip/rabies clinic on Saturday at Diamondhead City Hall.
“It was really successful — we did over 50 microchips and something like 160 rabies shots,” he said.
The Hancock County Animal Shelter is located at 7175 Texas Flat Road in Kiln. Shelter hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The shelter serves the entire Hancock County area, including the cities of Bay St. Louis, Diamondhead and Waveland.
For more information, call 228-466-4516 or email animalshelter@co.hancock.ms.us.
