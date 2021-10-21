This year Halloween falls on a Sunday. However, the cities of Bay St. Louis, Waveland, and Diamondhead have no plans to move the traditional Halloween night neighborhood trick-or-treating to another night. Neither does Hancock County.
• The events for Halloween 2021 kick off this weekend in downtown Bay St. Louis on Friday, Oct. 22 with a “Haunted Poker Chip Stroll” through Old Town from 6 to 9 p.m. The stroll begins at Cuz’s Old Town Oyster Bar and Girl, with stops at Dan B’s, Buoy’s, Daiquiri Shak, and Bodega’s. Registration is $25. Participants will pick up poker chips at each stop, running them all in at Cuz’s by 9 p.m. For every $10 spent at any power chip stop, participants will receive an entry into a drawing for $25 gift certificate. The top three poker chip totals will win one of three grand prizes.
• The Club at Diamondhead is hosting a Fall Fest this Saturday, Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Club at Diamondhead driving range behind the club. In addition to arts, crafts, and golf vendors, there will be a bounce house, golf contests, food trucks, food vendors, and a DJ.
• The annual Witches Walk in Bay St. Louis is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Register at Social Chair from 10 a.m. to noon for the Best Hat contest which is at noon. The Best Broom contest is at Century Hall at 2 p.m. Witches are also welcome to walk for free in the “Boo in the Bay” parade, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Bring some candy to throw.
• On Saturday, Oct. 23, the second annual “Boo in the Bay” parade begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Bay St. Louis Train Depot, turning right onto Bookter, then right on Necaise, right on Main St., left on Second St., right on deMontluzin, right on Beach Boulevard, then right on Union and end back at the Depot.
• On Thursday, Oct. 28, Pearlington Public Library is hosting a Trunk-or-Treat at 6 p.m. at the library. Come dressed in Halloween costumes.
• On Saturday, Oct. 30, the Misfits Street Krewzers will host its 23rd annual Trunk-or-Treat at the Bay St. Louis Train Depot from 5 to 8 p.m.
• On Saturday, Oct. 30, there will be trick or treating at McLeod Park from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
• On Saturday, Oct. 30, learn about Hancock County history at the Cedar Rest Cemetery Tour on Second Street from 5 to 7 p.m.
• On Sunday, Oct. 31, the city of Waveland is hosting a Halloween Bash Trick or Treat event on Coleman Avenue from 4 to 7 p.m. Also that day, the movie “Hocus Pocus” will be playing at the Town Green on Coleman at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.