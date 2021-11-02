Hancock County officially has a new coroner-elect -- long-time law enforcement officer Jeff Hair on Tuesday won the non-partisan special election with nearly 68 percent of the vote.
"I thank the voters of Hancock County for their support," Hair said after the vote tallies were read Tuesday evening at the Hancock County circuit courtroom. "This position means a lot to me and I hope to carry on Ms. (Norma) Stiglet's legacy."
Hair earned 1,476 votes, including 1,436 on election day and 40 absentee ballots, for a total of 67.55 percent of the ballots cast.
Former deputy coroner Melissa Taillon earned 425 votes -- including 416 on election day and eight absentees; while Tina Stanfill earned 279 votes, including 268 on Tuesday and 11 absentees.
Hancock Circuit Court Clerk Kendra Necaise said Tuesday that one-ballot races typically see low voter turn-out, but she was otherwise pleased with the proceedings.
All Hancock County precincts had reported and all the votes were tabulated before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a nearly unprecedented event.
"We were able to tabulate the votes quickly and everything ran smoothly," Necaise said. "I'm really pleased with the way it went. It went really well today."
Necaise credited the hard work of her staff and the poll workers and election officials, but also the new DS200 scanner/vote tabulator machines.
Tuesday's election marked the first time the new machines were used for a county-wide race.
Former Hancock Coroner Jim Faulk announced his resignation in July, citing health reasons, including cancer and congestive heart failure.
Faulk’s certification was suspended in March, and he was accused of failing to comply with mandatory reporting to Child Protective Services; failure to report overdose deaths to the Bureau of Narcotics; failure to comply with adequate preservation of evidence; and failure to submit correct documentation.
Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage had served as interim coroner in Faulk's absence.
Hair will now serve the remainder of Faulk's term.
Hair said Tuesday he's ready to hit the ground running, but "I will have to be certified by the state."
