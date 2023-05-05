Waveland’s historic Gulfside Assembly last week celebrated its 100th anniversary with a three-day celebration, including a comprehensive Ground Zero Museum exhibit, a golf tournament, a gala banquet and a day of worship and service.
“I thought that the entire weekend was outstanding,” Gulfside Community Outreach Coordinator Althea Belton said. “I am most grateful for the outpouring of love, and the volunteers we had on Saturday for our community food drive, in addition to seeing the excitement and just the sheer joy that people experienced from looking at the museum exhibit. That was priceless. It brought back so many memories for those that had attended Gulfside.”
“I think the weekend was amazing. From the meet-and-greet, starting with the museum, and then the community, a lot of the community residents were at the meet-and-greet and they were just ecstatic to be there, to be invited and included, and the gala was an excellent event,” Gulfside Executive Director Sheryl Thompson said.
Gulfside Assembly has a rich history, and was an important institution with nationwide significance.
On April 16, 1923, Bishop Robert E. Jones opened Gulfside Chautauqua and Methodist Meeting Ground at 950 South Beach Blvd. in Waveland. It was incorporated and renamed as Gulfside Assembly on Jan. 24, 1924.
“In the early part of the twentieth century, the Methodist Episcopal Church was absolutely and carefully isolated along racial lines as was the majority of the South and even hotels, restaurants, beaches, churches, and other public facilities were reserved for ‘whites only,’” according to the Gulfside Assembly website. “African Americans had barely any places where they could go for those fundamental things of life, and particularly for entertainment.
“Bishop Robert E. Jones built up a comparative spot for Individuals of color in Mississippi along the Bay Coast. This refuge developed the confidence of Black children on account of the adoration and consideration given to the kids by those grown-ups who ran it.”
Chautauqua assemblies expanded and spread throughout rural America until the mid-1920s. The Chautauqua brought entertainment and culture for the whole community, with speakers, teachers, musicians, showmen, preachers, and specialists of the day.
Among the entertainers who performed at Gulfside Assembly was Leontyne Pryce, a native of Laurel, Miss., and the first African American opera singer to earn national acclaim.
By the mid-1940s, Gulfside had grown into a huge resort, and in the 1960s, it also served as a staging area for “opposition to racism and segregation,” according to the site. Attorney Constance Baker Motely headquartered at Gulfside “as she waged a legal battle against segregation at the University of Mississippi Law School in 1962. She won in the James Meredith case.”
Hurricane Camille destroyed many of the buildings at the site in 1969, but trustees worked to preserve it and rebuild through the 1970s and ‘80s.
Shortly before Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005, Gulfside opened a new building complex designed as a vacation destination, but everything was destroyed in the storm.
The site is still considered a Heritage Landmark of the United Methodist Church.
Although the historic resort and structures at the site are gone, the Gulfside Assembly organization still exists, with headquarters on Herlihy Street in Waveland. The organization hosts educational and inspirational programs, such as leadership development series and seminars.
In 2016, the group dedicated an open-air prayer chapel at the historic site, the first phase of rebuilding.
“We served 150 families with the food pantry (on Saturday),” Thompson said. “Initially we were going to do 100, but Feeding America called and said a previous event had been canceled, so they had more food for us. They had so much food and we were able to give the families lots of meat in addition to the produce and they were very appreciative.
“We had phenomenal volunteers from St. Stanislaus, Ochsner, the Boys & Girls Club, and the community.”
And Gulfside works hard to give back to the community, Thompson said.
“There’s so much of a need in the community We need to lift people up and help direct them. The kids need direction, but the parents need help with that. Outside agencies can’t do it all. It has to come from within the families.
“We have lots of minds that we can pool together. We talk about these kinds of things and how we can make an impact. It takes a church to raise a parent. We talk about the cultural issues and the hopelessness of some situations where they feel they can’t get ahead. It has to be a multi-faced approach, lifting up these families so they can see a future for themselves and their kids that is better than the one they have now.
