A Harrison County Justice Court judge on Thursday determined there was enough evidence in the New Year's Eve mass shooting in Gulfport that killed a Bay St. Louis man and three others to send the case to a grand jury for indictments.
Shots rang out at a Lewis Street, Gulfport home shortly before midnight on Dec. 31, with at least seven people hit by gunfire, including 22-year-old Bay St. Louis-native Aubrey Lewis. Lewis was transported to Singing River Gulfport Hospital with a single gunshot wound, and later died in surgery.
Corey Dubose, 23, of D'Iberville and Sedrick McCord, 28, of Gulfport were both taken to Gulfport Memorial Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.
Another victim, 52-year-old Nathaniel Harris, died the next day.
Four men have been arrested in the case, including Mario Clark, 23, charged with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of shooting into a building; Vincent Jaquan Armstrong, 18, charged with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of shooting into a dwelling; Khalid Williams, 26, charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of shooting into a dwelling, and one count of possession of a weapon by a felon; and Isavian Preston, 23, charged with identity theft in Kentucky and awaiting extradition back to Mississippi for first- and second-degree murder charges.
Gulfport police testified Thursday in a hearing Armstrong and Williams before Harrison County Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner that the shooting began when Lewis and Debose got into an argument and fired shots, then others in the crowd grabbed their weapons and also started shooting.
Police have said there are "gang-related" ties to the shooting, but have not released specific details.
Those charged in the incident have denied any involvement in the shootings.
Ladner denied requests to drop charges against Williams and Armstrong.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
