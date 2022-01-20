A Gulfport man was sentenced this week to 30 years in prison without parole for years of child sexual abuse in both Hancock and Harrison counties.
District Attorney W. Crosby Parker on Thursday announced that 37-year-old Joshua David Hollon was convicted of two counts of Sexual Battery of a Child before Judge Randi P. Mueller at the Stone County Courthouse.
Hollon previously pled guilty to the crimes in December and a pre-sentence investigation was ordered, Parker said in a press release issued Thursday.
"The defendant was sentenced this week to 40 years, with 10 years suspended, and 30 years to serve in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections without hope of early release or parole," Parker said. "Hollon, upon release, will also have to serve 10 years on post-release supervision with MDOC. The indictments arose from crimes that occurred in Gulfport and Hancock County over a period of six years."
"A joint investigation involving the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the Gulfport Police Department began on May 14, 2020, when Hancock County Investigators responded to a complaint of sexual battery on a 14-year-old child by a close family member," ADA Chris Daniel, who prosecuted the case, said in the interview. "The allegations involved incidents in Gulfport and Hancock County. A forensic interview was conducted at Hope Haven Child Advocacy Center in Waveland, where details were provided by the child that led to the collection of forensic, digital, and DNA evidence directly supporting the child’s statements."
:During sentencing, the victim provided a heartfelt note to the court," Parker said. "Judge Mueller then addressed the defendant prior to sentencing and stated, '(t)he facts of your case are some of the most disturbing since I have been on the bench. The details, length of time, and things you did are inexcusable. I can’t imagine how they will impact her life now and in the future. Hopefully, she will recover. You were in a position of trust -- you were there to protect her, (but) instead, you inflicted the most unspeakable harm on this child, and you made her feel it was her fault. It was not her fault.'”
“This conviction was possible due to the courage of this child and the outstanding investigation of the Gulfport Police Department, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, and other Multi-Disciplinary Team partners to include Hope Haven and CASA, who provided Remi, a courthouse therapy dog, who assisted the victim during the defendant’s plea," Parker said. "The resolution of this case ends not only abuse, but also helps in the healing process."
