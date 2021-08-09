A group of Diamondhead property owners on Monday filed a lawsuit against the Diamondhead Property Owners Association, seeking to end the organization’s practice of trying to collect dues from owners whose covenants have expired.
The non-profit group, End Diamondhead Uncertainty (EDU) filed the suit Monday in Hancock County Chancery Court. The principal members of the group are Steven K. Byrd and Robert M. Reese. The suit also names the Diamondhead Country Club as a defendant.
“Owners, new buyers, and the POA need to know what post-expiration legal rights they do and don’t have after expiration,” according to an EDU statement issued Monday. “Property owners formed EDU to seek the certainty of a court judgment.”
Diamondhead Properties, Inc., started development of the then-private community Diamondhead in June 1970.
“In the initial phase, Diamondhead Properties, Inc. established a set of use and maintenance restrictions for the purpose of enhancing and protecting the value, desirability and attractiveness of the real property through a Declaration of Restrictions, Conditions, Easements, Covenants, Agreements, Liens and Charges,” according to the lawsuit.
“Diamondhead Properties, Inc., and its successor in interest, Purcell, Inc., subsequently continued development of its land and, with the platting of each subsequent phase of the development, established a set of use and maintenance restrictions for each phase.”
In other words, as each new phase of development in the community began, new 50-year covenants were created for the properties in that phase.
The covenants — which gave the Property Owners Association the right to collect monthly dues, which are used to maintain and improve the community’s amenities and infrastructure — began to expire on June 17, 2020.
But according to the lawsuit, “Since each set of Covenants adopted the Master Covenants and the Master Covenant’s stated expiration date was fifty (50) years after the filing of the Master Covenants on June 18, 1970, each such Covenant expired on the same date as the Master Covenants, June 18, 2020.”
The plaintiffs complain in the suit that the POA continues to try to collect dues from property owners in areas of the city where the covenants have expired.
“The POA bases its current controversial collection efforts on bylaws amendments approved by approximately 28 percent of property owners in 2010 although the covenants require 85 percent approval for any changes to them,” According to the EDU’s statement Monday. “By incorporating covenants into its bylaws without expiration dates, the POA theorized that it could extend covenants perpetually. The legal effect of that stratagem has long been in doubt.”
“By 2016, enough uncertainty had grown that the board itself filed suit to test its legality. Unfortunately, instead of litigating it, they let it sit two years then dropped it, trying out a different suit plus a legislative attempt to change the covenants, to no avail. Boards and their attorneys have wavered for a decade now on the question of legal rights when covenants expire, creating more and more confusion.
“It’s past time for theories, claims, disputes, and doubts. The only definitive answer can come from a duly constituted court of law. The members of EDU look forward to the end of this uncertainty by means of a final court decision.”
The group is asking the court to order the DPOA to “cease and desist from all efforts to assess and collect dues from any property owners in the units and phases of Diamondhead which are not longer subject to their particular covenants or after the expiration date of any covenants which expire by there terms hereafter” unless an 85 percent majority of property owners vote to allow it.
The plaintiffs are also asking the court to assess attorney fees and expenses against the DPOA.
