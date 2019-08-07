On Saturday, Aug.10 Hancock County School District will host a groundbreaking for the new $1.5 million field house at Hancock High School.

Last month, the Hancock County Board of Education awarded the contract to J.W. Puckett and Co.

The project is one of many that will be completed with the funds from the recent passage of the $16.5 million bond, Superintendent Alan Dedeaux said.

Construction is expected to begin mid-to-late August, Brad Patano, with Machado \ Patano Engineering + Architecture Design Group, told the board last month.

As per the construction schedule, the field house should be completed by the beginning of next football season, a construction length of 10 months, Patano said.

Patano said that the new field house will be about 10,000 square feet and will feature some of the following items: A locker room; weight room; a separate co-ed training room; coaches office with showers; showers for the players; and two meeting spaces/classrooms.

The groundbreaking is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday.

Prior to the groundbreaking, the district will host media day for the football players from 8 to a.m. Events include an inter-squad scrimmage, newspaper interviews, and player photos.

In other action:

The board on Monday accepted several of the lowest quotes for the following:

Replace existing hand sinks in the 300 building of Hancock North Central Elementary School from Marks Plumbing in the amount of $11,878.

The removal of existing manual winches and replacement of electric winches for all basketball goals at Hancock High School from Hahn Enterprise, Inc. in the amount of $5,928.

Upgrades to the current fire alarm system at the D building of Hancock High School from Rebel Sound in the amount of $49,705.

Certified playground mulch for the elementary schools from Bourgeois Trucking in the amount of $23,250.

Roof repairs at Hancock Middle School from Charlie Stroud in the amount of $15,226.

Upgrade and replace security cameras in all four elementary schools, the Winzone, and the Career Technical Center from Omni Technologies in the amount of $22,361.

Purchase 120 Chromebook computers, 120 Google Chrome licenses and four charging carts from CDW-G in the amount of $32,928.72

The next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at the district office, located at 17304 Hwy. 603, Kiln.