The Hancock County School District on Monday hosted a groundbreaking for the district’s new administration building.

Superintendent Alan Dedeaux said the construction of the nearly $2.2 million building is being made possible by the $16.5 million bond, which voters approved in March 2019.

“This is going to be a great addition to our district,” Dedeaux said. “It’s centrally located and will house more of our district offices that are housed in other areas. It also gives us space to grow. We want to thank the taxpayers of Hancock County for helping make the dream a reality.”

The building will be 7,400 square feet, totally electric solar-powered, allow for five additional district offices, and feature a board and conference room.

The administration building will be built on a 15-acre piece of land, which was donated to the district by Judd Brooke.

“I’ve worked with the school board on some of the 16th section land and I knew what a good school board it was and what good leadership the school district had and I got to know Mr. Dedeaux,” Brooke said. “It (the property) looked to me like it was a wonderful place for the administration building and I was in a position where I could donate it. And I feel like supporting the school district is one of the most important things I could do as a citizen in this county.”

Brooke said that anything that can be done to improve the educational system is “beneficial to the county.”

Brooke’s admiration for education stems from his mother, who was an educator in Louisiana and Texas, he said. His son is currently teaching in Virginia.

“This is a wonderful school district and I just want to see it continue to improve,” Brooke said. “This is a nice piece of property that’s centrally located in the county. For the future development in the school district, I think it will be a good central location for them to have the administration building.”

The administration building is located adjacent to the Hancock County Emergency Management Offices on Highway 603 in Kiln.

As far as future growth, Dedeaux said, longterm plans for the property include the possible construction of an early childhood education center as well as other educational facilities.

District construction manager Brian Williams said the estimated completion date is scheduled for November with a plan to move administration into the offices and host the December board meeting in the new facility.