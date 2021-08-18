Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves on Thursday stopped by Diamondhead City Hall for a brief conference to laud his new Gulf Coast Advisory Committee for RESTORE Act projects funding.
“This year alone, Mississippi will allocate approximately $72 million in RESTORE Act funds towards restoration projects,” Reeves said.
The new advisory committee is different from the Gulf Coast Restoration Fund, which has a separate advisory committee.
Each of the advisory board’s seven subcommittees will be asked to recommend projects that cost somewhere between $10 million and $15 million for funding.
The RESTORE Act was enacted in response to the BP/Deepwater Horizon oil disaster in 2010 and signed into law in 2012.
Under the Act, financing from the Gulf Coast Restoration Trust Fund is utilized for programs, projects, and activities designed to both restore and protect the environment and economy of the Gulf Coast. There are three Deepwater Horizon restoration funding streams that have allocated $685 million to almost 100 different projects along the Mississippi Coast.
Reeves said he wants all of the funds to be spent on the Coast.
“As long as I am governor, I will fight to make sure the Mississippi Coast receives every penny of funds from the RESTORE Act,” he said.
The board will advise the governor on proposed projects on tourism, infrastructure, eco-restoration and other factors. While “anyone” can submit a proposal for a project, Reeves said, requests come primarily through municipalities, county governments and charitable organizations.
“I’m proud of our Gulf Coast,” Reeves said. “No matter what hardships we face, you’re ready to meet them head-on, ready to build back better than ever.
“Your efforts here will make a real difference and thousands upon thousands upon thousands of your fellow Gulf Coast residents will benefit. … We must invest these moneys in a thoughtful, responsible way that will make a big difference long-term for our kids and grandkids.”
Also on Thursday, Reeves addressed the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, and the recent surge in the number of cases and hospitalizations statewide.
Reeves reiterated his oft-stated policy that “this is no time to panic,” but said I believe that we should all get our shots and live our life and get back to work and that’s what we’re doing.”
As far as wearing protective masks, he said, “If you’re more comfortable wearing a mask, you should wear one,” but said no one should “mask shame” others for either choice.
The Gulf Coast Advisory subcommittees include Eco-restoration, Economic Development, Seafood, Tourism, Infrastructure, Workforce Research and Education and Small Business.
Local leaders appointed to the committee include state Sen. Philip Moran; state Rep. Brent Anderson; state Rep. Timmy Ladner; Port & Harbor Commission CEO Bill Cotter; Hancock Chamber Executive Director Tish Williams; Bay St. Louis Engineer Jason Chiniche; Bay St. Louis City Attorney Heather Ladner Smith; PRCC Director of Government and Community Relations Angie Kothman; John McDonald Realty owner Regan Kane; and Lazy Magnolia co-owner Mark Henderson.
