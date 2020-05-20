Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday that he had appointed Judge Sean Tindell as the new commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety; and that he had appointed former Angola Warden Burt Cain as the new commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Tindell currently serves on the Mississippi Court of Appeals representing District 5, position 2 since 2017, but previously he served as assistant district attorney for Hancock, Harrison and Stone counties from 2002-2007; and as city attorney for Diamondhead.
He also served in the Mississippi Senate, representing Dist. 49 from 2012 until he was appointed to the Court of Appeals.
“Judge Tindell is the recipient of various awards and honors over the years for his work protecting the people of Mississippi,” according to a press release from Reeves’ office, “including 2016 Law Enforcement Officers Association Legislator of the Year, 2016 Municipal Legislator of the Year, and 2016 MADD Legislator of the Year.”
"I have known Sean for many years and consider him a good friend and strong, capable leader,” Reeves said Wednesday. “Having worked with him in the senate, I know how dedicated he is to serving the people of Mississippi. From the Senate to the bench, Sean has spent many years fighting for the rights and safety of our people. I am grateful to have him accept this task to lead DPS and protect the safety of all who call our great state home.”
“"I look forward to the opportunity to continue to serve the State of Mississippi as the next commissioner for the Department of Public Safety,” Tindell said in the release. “The Department of Public Safety has a storied history of excellence in our state, and I will work tirelessly to maintain and improve that history of excellence. I also look forward to working with the other branches of government to ensure the safety of not only the fine men and women who work at the Mississippi Department of Public Safety but also all Mississippians."
Tindell is the son of Dora and the late Tom Harvey of Biloxi, and the late Sidney Tindell of Biloxi. He and his wife Claire live in Gulfport with their four children, Sam, John Thomas, Meredith and Henry.
recently retired from an extensive 40-year career in the Louisiana Department of Corrections. He began his career in corrections as Assistant Secretary of Agribusiness for the Louisiana Department of Corrections from 1976 to 1981. He served at the Senior Warden level for a total of 34 years, including 4 years as Warden of Dixon Correctional Institute from 1981 to 1995 and 20 years as the Warden of Louisiana State Penitentiary from 1995 to 2015, Louisiana’s largest maximum-security prison. From 2007 to 2015, Cain also served as Regional Warden fo the Louisiana Department of Corrections, supervising the administration of 5 Louisiana prisons, including the Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women.
Cain currently serves as CEO and founder of Global Prison Seminaries Foundation, a nonprofit organization that promotes a positive changing prison culture through theological education programs in prisons throughout the United States and internationally.
