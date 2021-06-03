Gov. Tate Reeves was in Bay St. Louis on Thursday to announce $2.72 million in GOMESA funds for the Atlantic Street area sewer systems improvement project.
Back in April, the Mississippi Legislature and Reeves approved almost $9 million in Tidelands, GOMESA, and Gulf Coast Restoration funds.
GOMESA — or the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act — is a revenue-sharing lease between the four Gulf oil and gas producing states, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
According to the U.S. Department of the Interior’s website, under the act, the four states “receive a portion of the revenue generated from oil and gas production offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. The act also directs a portion of revenue to the Land and Water Conversation Fund.”
Reeves said Thursday that it is the “first of many projects to invest money into infrastructure projects, particularly that are going to make a difference longterm.”
Reeves said the Atlantic project will do a “great” deal to improve the water quality in Hancock County.
“It will help protect our infrastructure system and it will also help mitigate damage to fish and wildlife by installing a centralized collection system,” Reeves said. “It has both conservation and coastal restoration benefits. This project is a huge accomplishment for this county, for this region.”
The Hancock County Utility Authority applied for the funding for the Atlantic Street project.
HCUA Executive Director David Pitalo said in an April interview that the project will involve the elimination of septic tanks, which will affect about 60 homes.
“It’s low and it goes in septic tanks, which is a major drain that goes under 603 and out to the front,” Pitalo said in April. “We’re trying to eliminate that.
Pitalo said that by getting rid of the septic tanks, it will help eliminate contamination in the area’s bayous, rivers, and the Gulf.
The other project for which the HCUA received GOMESA funding will take place in Oak Harbor. That project is about $2.8 million, Pitalo said. Those funds will purchase the water and sewer certificate at Oak Harbor subdivision in Pearlington, which will affect about 60 homes.
Once the certificate is purchased, Pitalo said, the HCUA will put in a new sewer collection system.
“And we will remove the small package treatment plant and so all the sewer, at that point, will tie into a line that runs out front of the subdivision and go back to our plant. The whole community of Pearlington will then at that point be on a centralized sewer and being treated through a mechanical treatment plant,” Pitalo said.
Also included in the package, the HCUA will get the existing well and tie it into the existing Pearlington water distribution system. The Pearlington would have a full-time/permanent back up well, he said.
Other local GOMESA projects include:
• $510,000 for the Hancock County Port & Harbor Commission for Port Bienville Conservation management.
• $470,000 for Infinity Science Center.
• $410,000 for the Kiln Water District for relocation of the sewer at Jordan River Shores.
• $271,951 for Bay St. Louis for the Ward 6 boat launch.
• $243,223 for Hancock County for the sewer force main crossing.
Among GRCF projects:
• $1 million for improvements and expansion at the Hancock County Arena.
• $1.9 million for the Pearl River Community College project at Stennis Airport.
Among funding for Hancock County-area projects from the 2021 Tidelands Fund disbursements are:
• $300,000 for the city of Waveland for engineering and planning for a proposed marina and boat launch.
• $350,000 for Bay St. Louis for a boat launch at Bayou La Croix.
• $451,000 for Hancock County for expansion of the Clermont Harbor Pier.
• $400,000 for the city of Diamondhead for waterfront development.
