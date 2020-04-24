Gov. Tate Reeves on Friday signed Executive Order 1477 “Safer-At-Home,” which will take effect on Monday, April 27 at 8 a.m. and last until Monday, May 11 at 8 a.m.
Reeves announced the new order during a Facebook live event, which can be viewed on Reeves Facebook page. The “Shelter-In-Place” Executive Order 1473 issued on April 17 remains in effect until Monday, April 27 at 8 a.m.
“This disease (COVID-19) has not hit every American fairly,” Reeves said. “And the economic damage has not hit every American fairly. Wall Street and Hollywood will be fine. Mississippi small businesses and workers are not. That’s who has been asked to shoulder the country’s burden. It’s not fair, and it’s not right. We are starting to re-open our economy. It’s not a light switch that only goes on and off. It’s a dimmer. We can take measured steps to make life better.”
In the order, Reeves outlined the guidelines of “Safer-At-Home” to continue “flattening the curve.”
Those include:
- Mississippians are encouraged to stay at home unless they need to leave for essential activities or essential travel, such as caring for someone in the vulnerable population, getting food or necessary supplies and going to work.
- All those in the vulnerable population are instructed to continue sheltering in place to protect their health. This includes all elderly individuals (age 65 or older per CDC guidelines) and individuals with serious underlying health conditions, including high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, obesity, asthma, and those whose immune systems are comprised as such by chemotherapy for cancer or any other condition requiring such therapy.
- When outside of their homes, people must follow social distancing guidelines by maintaining by six-foot distance from others and avoid groups of 10 or more.
- Social and non-essential gatherings in groups of more than 10 people must be cancelled or rescheduled.
- Evictions are suspended, though people are still required to pay any rent or make any mortgage payments.
- Certain businesses previously closed under the shelter-in-place are allowed to re-open, while following health and safety mandates recommended by the Mississippi State Department of Health.
- Places of amusement or entertainment, like movie theaters and museums, and businesses that cannot avoid sustained person-to-person contact, like salons or gyms, will remain closed, other than curbside pick-up, drive-thru, or delivery for retail sale of their products but not services.
- All businesses and non-profit organizations are encouraged to continue allowing their employees to work from home or telework to all extent possible.
- Restaurants and bars may only remain open for drive-thru, curbside pick-up, and/or delivery service.
- Retail businesses are to implement measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including limiting the number of customers in their stores at one time to no greater than 50 percent of their store capacity and making hand sanitizer available to customers upon entry.
- Healthcare professionals and facilities may resume performing elective medical and dental procedures and surgeries as allowed and approved by MSDH. Such non-emergency procedures and surgeries should limit their use of disposable PPE and not request PPE from any public source.
Reeves also said that casinos are still closed.
He also reiterated that local jurisdictions have the authority to place more stringent orders in place, but cannot relax anything stated in the governor’s order.
This week, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors voted to continue the beach closure until May 4 at noon. As previously ordered by the board, the parking lots and parking bays adjacent to the beach will also remain closed, except to those utilizing the walking trial along the beach. According to the order, there will be “no loitering at the parking lot, bays, or walking trail is allowed.”
The board also extended the closures of public community centers, the sports complex, county-owned fields and parks, public bathrooms, piers, arena, and other open areas until May 4 at noon.
Read Executive Order 1477 in its entirety at www.seacoastecho.com.
