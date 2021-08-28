Gov. Tate Reeves, in conjunction with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, on Saturday hosted a press conference on Hurricane Ida and its possible impact on the state.
Reeves said the fast-moving storm was "rapidly strengthening" and "currently 400 miles south-southeast of New Orleans and currently the sustained winds are at 100 mph."
While the current weather maps predict Ida will make landfall somewhere near Morgan City, La. on Sunday evening, Reeves said, "We all know that hurricanes are unpredictable."
Even if current projections hold, Reeves said, "many of our areas in Mississippi will get significant wind and rain some time early on Sunday."
"Clearly, we are looking at significant challenges in terms of increased water, particularly in Hancock County," Reeves said, with an estimated 7-to-11 feet of storm surge and as much as 11 inches of rain.
"Let's be very cognizant about the amount of rain water that's going to come here in the next couple of days," Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Director Stephen McCraney said.
"We feel as we move into tomorrow, we are well-positioned and well-prepared to take care of the aftermath of this storm," Reeves said, with the Mississippi National Guard and other state and federal assets ready to go wherever they may be needed.
Reeves said that all three of the state's ports -- including Port Bienville in Hancock County -- are at "Level Yankee," or emergency status, and will close later this evening.
He urged anyone living in low-lying areas to "find higher ground" before the storm arrives on Sunday. There are 19 storm shelters open in the state, Reeves said, including the Hancock County shelter at Kiln and a special medical-needs shelter open in Wiggins.
"For the past 72 hours, we've been moving tarps, we've been moving sandbags, everything we would need for food, hydration or safety … we've been moving to shelters," McCraney said. While COVID protocols will be followed at every shelter, he said, "No one's going to be turned away."
Both Reeves and McRaney urged Mississippians to use back roads and state highways rather than the interstates, which are busy with evacuees from Louisiana and emergency workers and materials coming in to help Mississippi deal with the storm.
"Today is the day that you need to prepare," McCraney said. "You've got until about dark-thirty, and then the rain and wind is going to start.
"We have everything that Mississippi owns in full force and ready to go," he said, including generators for all primary care and long-term care facilities.
"We know we're going to lose power," he said, "we've planned for it.
"We also have search & rescue, if we need it."
Jim Craig, director of Health Protection for the Mississippi State Department of Health, said the agency is "as peppered as possible for Hurricane Ida."
He said hurricanes present medical challenges enough without even considering the current COVID pandemic.
"We're better prepared today than we were for Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago," he said, "but we're also dealing this time with a major pandemic."
However, he said, "we have significant additional resources that can be brought to bear, thanks to our federal partners. … We also have private sector teams that MEMA has hired to provide additional space, addition beds in our hospitals around the state."
He urged anyone who decides to evacuate and stay either in an emergency shelter or with friends or family to adhere to COVID protocols, wear masks and socially distance as much as possible.
"We're going to continue to monitor this storm," Reeves said. "Stay safe out there, God bless, and we'll be back to you soon."
