Gov. Tate Reeves on Friday announced a seven day extension of the Shelter-In-Place order, which was set to expire on Monday, April 20 at 8 a.m. The new order expires on Monday, April 27.
Reeves also enabled “safe sales” by non-essential businesses.
“I wanted to come here today and announce that we can all ease up and re-open, but we can’t,” Reeves said via a Facebook live stream. “We can’t stay in this position for much longer. But we are still in the eye of the storm. I made a vow to protect the people of Mississippi. I have to do what the best information and wisdom I have tells me. Right now, it tells me I have to ask you to stay vigilant for one more week.”
Reeves also made two changes to his previous executive order to help “Mississippians cope mentally and financially.”
After being advised by state and local officials that they can enforce social distancing rules on Mississippi’s lakes and beaches, the governor announced the re-opening of lakes and beaches for “individual fishing and relaxing,” effective Monday, April 20 at 8 a.m.
Reeves added that local jurisdictions do still have the option to keep their beaches closed and that the state will provide resources to local law enforcement if necessary.
“It’s a small thing, but I hope it helps even a bit for people who need to safely get out in the sun for their own sanity,” he said. “We need to do anything we can to help address the growing depression, isolation, and other mental health issues. That matters.”
The second change allows for non-essential business to begin making curbside, delivery, or drive-thru sales.
“Clothing stores, florists, or athletic goods can do safe sales,” Reeves said. “If a salon or other business wants to safely sell their excess supplies to stay afloat, they can do that. Call ahead or order online, then safely pick it up. I wish I could open it all back up for everyone. I can’t do it without harming even more people. But we believe that we can safely do this.”
The governor further said that this move would “prevent people from crowding big-box retailers by encouraging them to safely patronize Mississippi small businesses. It allows more Mississippians to provide for their families, even in the face of this virus.”
“No business is non-essential to those who rely on its paycheck for food, supplies, and shelter,” Reeves said Friday. “I cannot sit by while Mississippians are driven into poverty, without doing everything in my power to give them some greater ability to take care of themselves. It’s not enough. But it’s a good faith step towards recovery, and I hope that you will take it as a lifeline and sign of hope.”
Reeves advised Mississippians to “stay strong, stay smart, and stay home.”
“Use common sense, that’s the single best thing you can do,” Reeves said. “If you are part of a vulnerable population, please stay home, please. This is the time to be the most vigilant. I’m asking all Mississippi: Stay in the fight for a little while longer and we will come through this together.
Read Executive Order 1473 in its entirety on our website at www.seacoastecho.com.
