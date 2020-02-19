Yes, there was a rain delay and yes, there was a post-parade controversy, but the Krewe of Nereids soldiered on with its 53rd annual Mardi Gras parade on Sunday.

“Besides the rain and the yucky conditions, I think all in all, the parade went pretty well, after the delayed start,” Waveland Mayor Mike Smith said Monday.

“We appreciate Nereids,” Smith said. “They do a tremendous amount of work to get ready for this. I don’t know how many people actually participated, but there were probably 90-some-odd floats, altogether, plus walking and marching groups, bands and dancing groups. For the most part, there was a good crowd considering the rain, and then it got bigger.

“Some people went away, but they actually did come back after the parade started rolling.”

Smith said the alleged doll incident (see separate story) was troubling, but he hoped it wouldn’t taint people’s memories of the parade. He said he hoped investigators would be able to get to the bottom of it.

“We’re trying to figure out this whole issue with the little doll, who did it, what they were thinking. I would only pray that it was not intentional.”

The 41st annual Krewe of Kids parade went off without a hitch on Saturday, with Mayor Mike Favre toasting King Ian Duhon and Queen Rainey Favre.

As usual, the kids toasted the senior royals at Dunbar Village before continuing on their route.

Other upcoming Carnival events include:

• Saturday, Feb. 22

Noon, Diamondhead - Annual Krewe Of Diamondhead Mardi Gras Parade

• Sunday, Feb. 23

1 p.m., Pass Christian - Annual St. Paul Mardi Gras Parade

• Monday, Feb. 24

5 p.m., Bay St. Louis - Annual Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse “Lundi Gras” Parade

• Tuesday, Feb. 25 - Mardi Gras Day

1 p.m., Bay St. Louis - Krewe of Diamonds Mardi Gras Parade