The Krewe of Nereids on Sunday reclaimed its ownership of the “biggest cultural event in Hancock County every year,” drawing thousands of people to Bay St. Louis and Waveland for its 54th Mardi Gras parade.
“It turned out to be a beautiful day,” Waveland Mayor Mike Smith said. “It was a very peaceful parade, a very nice parade. Fun. Very few instances where the police had to get involved. It was a great day, really.
“The Krewe of Nereids always does a wonderful job on the floats and on the queen, captain and princesses, and the king, too.”
The Krewe of Nereids formed in 1966. This year would have marked the 55th Nereids parade, if it hadn’t been for the COVID-19 pandemic, which all but canceled Mardi Gras last year.
The theme of this year’s parade was “Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina.” Queen Doris LIV and King Nereus LIV Jason Michael Sick reigned over the event. This year’s dukes included Brooks Kidd Breland, Joseph Jeffrey Gex, Daniel H. Gilkerson, II, Cody C. Gollott, Noah K. Nicaud, and Luke Mark Rosetti.
This year’s royal pages included Nolan Buckley, Ryan Council, Joseph Cuevas, Elliot Lauren Foster, Francisco M. Martinez, Olivia Blair Sick, Ollie Truex and Captain’s Page Marigny Northington.
Other upcoming Carnival events include:
• Saturday, Feb. 26, beginning at noon.
The Krewe of Diamondhead Parade will celebrate its “Around the World Tour” on its usual route, led by King Ali’I Ho Nua, Joe Doyle and his Queen Cheryl Doyle.
• Sunday, Feb. 27, beginning at noon, the St. Paul Carnival Parade is scheduled to roll with King Christian XCII John F. Dane IV and Queen Christian 2022 Kristin Lamarca May.
• Monday, Feb. 28, beginning at 5 p.m.
The Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse will host its annual Lundi Gras Parade in downtown Bay St. Louis, with Grand Marshal Renee Loranger. This year’s MKOTSH royals are Tim Sanford (Captain Longbeard) and Sandy Walsh (Lady Claiborne).
The parade will roll at 5 pm Monday, February 28th from the corner of Depot Way and Bookter St., travel down Necaise Ave., Main St., 2nd St., deMontluzin Ave., Beach Blvd., and then disband at the parking garage on Court Street.
• Monday, March 1 — Fat Tuesday — beginning at 1 p.m.
The Krewe of Real People: The Next Generation will host its annual Mardi Gras parade in downtown Bay St. Louis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.