Waveland native Yvette Hawkins has always dreamed of honoring her uncle, Clarence Harris-Singleton for his numerous contributions to the community, and this Sunday, that dream is coming to fruition.
“He’s been one of my role models and inspirations,” she said. “Being his niece, I get to physically touch my hero. I don’t have to look to the TV screen and cheer on the athlete, my superheroes are right amongst me in my family. So, that for me, is the honor.”
Hawkins said she has looked up to Harris-Singleton, or — as he is more affectionately known — “Mr. C,” and tried to follow in his footsteps.
“My husband and I started a ministry in the community doing the same works he’s done for us,” she said. “Coming up, I can remember him making sure the kids had something to do that was positively productive. He kept us involved in plays and activities centered around our history. He made sure we knew who we were and where we came from and that we had a great self-esteem about ourselves.”
Hawkins said he organized Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations as well as community performances during Black History Month.
“His wife and some of the other women in our community would make our costumes,” she said.
Once a year during the summer months, Hawkins said, Harris-Singleton would bus the young adults to Pontchartrain Beach.
“For some of us, that was the very first time leaving out of our local area, which made it so exciting to know that somebody cared enough to do all this for us,” Hawkins said. “It was a joy being able to get on the bus with all your friends in the community.”
She said that Harris-Singleton is such a giving person and that it’s “time for him to receive.”
“It’s a community coming together,” she said. “And it’s our hopes that we show him and the community that although many of us are far away, home is where the heart is and we still love home. We couldn’t celebrate him without having a community for him to lead. He’s been like the watchman over the community. He kept us informed, involved, and made sure we were never overlooked. He’s inspired many.”
Harris-Singleton was born on March 1, 1948 in Waveland to the late Otto Singleton Sr. and Odeal Harris Morris. His stepfather, the late Rev. Lee Morris also played a vital part in his upbringing. Between the parents, Harris-Singleton had 14 siblings.
He graduated from Valena C. Jones High School in Bay St. Louis and furthered his education at Mississippi Valley State University of Itta Bena. After college, he moved to Illinois where he lived for three years before ultimately returning to his home state.
Upon his return to Mississippi, he met and married the love of his life, the late Debra D. Smith Harris. Their union produced four of their “greatest accomplishments”, Roderick Harris, Kimberly Harris, (twins) Querita Harris, and the late John Roosevelt Harris. The pair have eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to raising his family and community activism, Harris-Singleton also dedicated 31 years to Stennis Space Center and ten years to Richard’s Disposal of New Orleans.
He currently serves as the vice president of Helping Hands Community Outreach, is a member of the Hancock County branch of the NAACP, and serves as chairman of the board of the Hancock County Human Resources Early Childhood and Youth Development Program of Bay St. Louis.
He is also a member of Waveland’s Planning and Zoning Commission, board member of the Hancock County Library Foundation, and is a member of the Hancock County Democratic Party.
Harris-Singleton has received numerous awards and experienced many memorable milestones during his lifetime, one of which was being an active member of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.
In 1983, he and his wife Debra, along with three others from Hancock County, attended the 20th year March on Washington Anniversary. His most recent award was the 2022 Coastwide MLK Jr. Community Activist Award, “Defining our Legacy.”
Hawkins said she wants the celebration to be one of “love.”
“In this experience, I want them to experience love and appreciation like they’ve never experienced it before,” she said. “I want my community to know that we love each other, I want him to know that we love him, and that we appreciate the hard work. Fifty-plus years of ongoing community service is something to be commended. It deserves the honor and we want him to know that.”
This Saturday, during the annual Juneteenth commemoration, the community center at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Waveland will be officially dedicated in Harris-Singleton’s honor.
Dozens of community members are expected to return home for this year’s event and Hawkins said she hopes it has an impact on the younger generation.
“That they learn from us, that you can have fun, you don’t have to fight or beef with one another,” she said. “The village mentality is what kept us going. It kept us alive. It kept us involved and it’s what made us turn out to be the people that we are today.”
Hawkins said she believes in giving “people their roses while they’re alive and able to smell and enjoy them.”
The theme for the celebration is “Coming to America.”
“The thing about America is they know African-Americans, their history of us is slavery,” she said. “But as my uncle has always taught us, we were something, a royal people before we were enslaved. But my history of who I am is we’re kings, queens, princes, and princesses. My uncle has always taught us that we were somebody and that we could do anything, no one could hold us back. We have to get out and get it. And we have to work hard, we may have to work harder, but we can do it. I never ever felt inferior to anyone because I’ve always had that instilled in me. The reason we picked the theme Coming to America is we wanted to show him and the community just who you were. You’re not what America says you are, you’re who God created you to be and that was kings, queens, princes, and princesses. And you have to think higher to be able to reach higher for yourself.”
Although many of the event’s coordinators have sponsored the celebration out of their own pockets, Hawkins said several local organizations and businesses have also contributed including: Hollywood Casino, Silver Slipper Casino, Walmart, and Hancock County Human Resources Early Childhood and Youth Development Program of Bay St. Louis.
Besides Hawkins, other organizers include: Querita Poole, Kimberly Harris, Roderick Harris, Tjuana Thomas, Karen Singleton, Linda Thomas Acker, Sylvia Wilson, and Michael Joseph.
The event is open to the community, especially to the Harris Singleton’s Waveland neighborhood.
Many guests have already sent in their RSVPs and the doors will open to them fifteen minutes prior six. After that, it will be open to everyone.
However, some may get turned away, due to the fact that they can only seat so many people at the location, Hawkins said.
The celebration will be held at the Bay St. Louis Community Hall, located at 301 Blaize Ave., Bay St. Louis at 6 p.m.
For more information or to contribute to the celebration, contact Hawkins at 228-344-5166 or Querita at 615-484-1551.
