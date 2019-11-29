Several businesses and nonprofits throughout Hancock County on Thanksgiving Day served dinner to the community. The Sea Coast Echo staff captured several moments of giving back at the 34th annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner, the King's Kitchen Soup Kitchen and the Hancock County Senior Citizens Center. The Kelly Family hosts the Free Thanksgiving Dinner each year. This year, more than 50 volunteers served Thanksgiving dinner at the Our Lady of the Gulf Community Center. Each year, the Silver Slipper provides a full Thanksgiving meal to the King's Kitchen in Bay St. Louis. Hancock County Senior Citizens Director Arlene Johnson opens the doors of the senior center to serve a full Thanksgiving dinner to seniors who may not have a place to go on Thanksgiving Day.
GIVING BACK: Locals spend their Thanksgiving holiday serving others
- Cassandra Favre, Staff Writer
