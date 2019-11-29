Several businesses and nonprofits throughout Hancock County on Thanksgiving Day served dinner to the community. The Sea Coast Echo staff captured several moments of giving back at the 34th annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner, the King's Kitchen Soup Kitchen and the Hancock County Senior Citizens Center. The Kelly Family hosts the Free Thanksgiving Dinner each year. This year, more than 50 volunteers served Thanksgiving dinner at the Our Lady of the Gulf Community Center. Each year, the Silver Slipper provides a full Thanksgiving meal to the King's Kitchen in Bay St. Louis. Hancock County Senior Citizens Director Arlene Johnson opens the doors of the senior center to serve a full Thanksgiving dinner to seniors who may not have a place to go on Thanksgiving Day. 

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.