Candidates for public office are busy all across the state this weekend, each rushing to put up one more sign, knock on one more door or shake one more hand as the clock counts down to Election Day 2019.

The general election is scheduled this Tuesday, Nov. 5. Polls will be open in Hancock County from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Today, Saturday, Nov. 2, is the last day to cast an absentee ballot.

This year's election will include Hancock County and statewide races.

Many of the county contests have already been effectively settled, since there are no Democratic or third-party candidates in those races.

Unopposed candidates in this year's general election -- all Republicans -- include Hancock County Chancery Clerk Tim Kellar; Circuit Clerk nominee Kendra "KK" Ladner Necaise; Sheriff Ricky Adam; Tax Collector/Assessor Jimmie Ladner; District 3 Supervisor nominee Kodie Koenenn; District 5 Supervisor Darrin "Bo" Ladner; Justice Court Judge 1 Desmond W. Hoda; Constable Place 1 Terry L. Necaise; Constable Place 2 Ray Seal, Jr.; and Bay-Waveland municipal School District Trustee Mike Bell.

However, several other positions have yet to be settled.

Incumbent District 1 Supervisor David Yarborough, an Independent, will face Republican challenger Theresa Ryan and Democratic candidate Jefferson "Buster" Verdin IV.

Incumbent District 2 Supervisor Greg Shaw, a Republican, will face independent candidate Henry Ward in the November General Election.

Incumbent District 4 Supervisor Scotty Adam, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary, will face Democratic candidate Thaddeus Collier in November.

In the Justice Court Place 2 race, Republican nominee Brian S. Necaise will face Independent candidate Teresa Ehrlich in the November general election.

In the Justice Court Judge Place 3, Republican nominee Eric C. Moran will square off against Libertarian candidate Lynn Smith.

For Constable Place 3, Republican nominee Paul Taylor will compete against Democratic candidate Steven L. Saucier and Independent candidate Guy "Tater" Graham in November.

There's also a race for the Mississippi House of Representatives, House District 122 Rep. David Baria's seat. Baria did not run for reelection. Former Bay St. Louis City Councilwoman Wendy McDonald, a Democrat, will square off against Waveland Building and Public Works Director Brent Anderson, Republican, in that race.

The ballot will also include all state offices, including races for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general and more.

For a complete listing of candidates, see page 6A of today's edition of the Sea Coast Echo.

For more information, contact Hancock County Circuit Clerk Karen Ruhr's office at 228-467-5265.