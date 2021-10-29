Mississippi’s General/Special Election Day is now less than one week away. Polls will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday, November 2, and close at 7 p.m. Any voter in line at 7 p.m. is entitled to cast a ballot.
The Mississippi Secretary of State's office will have observers in precincts across the State. Problems at the polls observed by State observers or otherwise reported to the Elections Division will be referred to the proper authorities, including the appropriate District Attorney’s Office. As a reminder, the Secretary of State’s Office has no enforcement authority to resolve problems.
General/Special Election Day Reminders
•Mail-In Absentee Voting Deadline: All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by General/Special Election Day (November 2) and received by the Circuit Clerks' Offices within five business days of General/Special Election Day in order to count.
•Polling Place Location: Visit the Secretary of State's webpage for a Polling Place Locator
•Voter Photo ID: Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. An affidavit ballot may be counted if the voter provides an acceptable form of photo identification to the Circuit Clerk’s Office within five business days after the election.
•Campaigning: It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property.
•Loitering: The polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except elections officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers.
•Camera Phones: Voters are prohibited from taking pictures of their marked ballot.
•COVID-19: Voters are encouraged to practice good hygiene and follow CDC guidelines at the polls.
For more information about General/Special Election Day, please contact your local Circuit Clerk's Office or call our Elections Hotline at 601-576-2550 or 1-800-829-6786.
The special Hancock County Coroner’s race is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 2. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Three people have qualified for the race, including Jeff Hair, Tina Stanfill and Melissa Taillon.
Hair is a long-time law enforcement officer. Stanfill is a paramedic, currently serving with American Medical Response. Taillon previously served as Hancock chief deputy coroner.
Since it is a special election, the candidates are running without political affiliation.
Former Hancock Coroner Jim Faulk announced his resignation in July, citing health reasons, including cancer and congestive heart failure.
Faulk’s certification was suspended in March, and he was accused of failing to comply with mandatory reporting to Child Protective Services; failure to report overdose deaths to the Bureau of Narcotics; failure to comply with adequate preservation of evidence; and failure to submit correct documentation.
Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage has handled the coroner’s duties in Hancock County since Faulk’s suspension.
For information about Hancock County’s elections and voting locations, visit https://www.hancockcounty.ms.gov/elections-and-voting.
