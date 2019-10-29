It's almost time to vote again -- the general election is scheduled next Tuesday, Nov. 5. Hancock County polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Absentee voting began in September and will continue through this Saturday, Nov. 2. for Mississippi and Hancock County's 2019 general election.

"Absentee voting is allowed from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Hancock County Circuit Clerk's Office," a deputy clerk said this week. "We will also be open on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 8-12."

Any legally-registered Hancock County voter over age 65 or any registered voter who is planning to be out of town on Nov. 5 is eligible to cast an absentee ballot.

This year's election will include Hancock County and statewide races.

Many of the county contests have already been effectively settled, since there are no Democratic or third-party candidates in those races.

Unopposed candidates in this year's general election -- all Republicans -- include Hancock County Chancery Clerk Tim Kellar; Circuit Clerk nominee Kendra "KK" Ladner Necaise; Sheriff Ricky Adam; Tax Collector/Assessor Jimmie Ladner; District 3 Supervisor nominee Kodie Koenenn; District 5 Supervisor Darrin "Bo" Ladner; Justice Court Judge 1 Desmond W. Hoda; Constable Place 1 Terry L. Necaise; Constable Place 2 Ray Seal, Jr.; and Bay-Waveland municipal School District Trustee Mike Bell.

However, several other positions have yet to be settled.

Incumbent District 1 Supervisor David Yarborough, an Independent, will face Republican challenger Theresa Ryan and Democratic candidate Jefferson "Buster" Verdin IV.

Incumbent District 2 Supervisor Greg Shaw, a Republican, will face independent candidate Henry Ward in the November General Election.

Incumbent District 4 Supervisor Scotty Adam, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary, will face Democratic candidate Thaddeus Collier in November.

In the Justice Court Place 2 race, Republican nominee Brian S. Necaise will face Independent candidate Teresa Ehrlich in the November general election.

In the Justice Court Judge Place 3, Republican nominee Eric C. Moran will square off against Libertarian candidate Lynn Smith.

For Constable Place 3, Republican nominee Paul Taylor will compete against Democratic candidate Steven L. Saucier and Independent candidate Guy "Tater" Graham in November.

There's also a race for the Mississippi House of Representatives, House District 122 Rep. David Baria's seat. Baria did not run for reelection. Former Bay St. Louis City Councilwoman Wendy McDonald, a Democrat, will square off against Waveland Building and Public Works Director Brent Anderson, Republican, in that race.

The ballot will also include all state offices, including races for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general and more.

Other important information for Election Day includes:

• Absentee Voting Deadlines: The in-person absentee voting deadline is Saturday, Nov.2. The deadline to vote by mail is Monday, Nov.r 4, and circuit clerk’s offices must be in actual receipt of the absentee ballot by 5 p.m. UOCAVA voters, including service members deployed outside their county of residence, must absentee vote by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5.

• Polling Place Location: A polling place locator is available on the Secretary of State's website at www.sos.ms.gov/PollingPlace/Pages/default.aspx. A sample ballot specific to the voter’s polling place is located on the Polling Place Locator website.

• Voter Photo ID: Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. An affidavit ballot may be counted if the voter provides an acceptable form of photo identification to the circuit clerk’s office within five business days after the election. For more information, visit www.msvoterID.ms.gov.

· Campaigning: It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property.

· Loitering: The polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except elections officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers.

· Camera Phones: Voters are prohibited from taking pictures of their marked ballot.

For more information about State election laws or Election Day information, visit Y’all Vote, www.yallvote.sos.ms.gov, or call the Elections Division Hotline at (601) 576-2550 or 1-800-829-6786.

General Election Day 2019 is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 5, with any needed runoff elections scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 26.

For more information, contact Hancock County Circuit Clerk Karen Ruhr's office at 228-467-5265.