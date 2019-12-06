Many prayers of thanks were said last week for our faith, families, friends, and health. Christmas will bring a renewed sense of compassion reflected in Christ’s commandment to love your neighbor as yourself.

This season of awareness of the good we are willing to do for each other gives us assurances that someone will take care of us should we lose our physical independence. We all hope that someone, be it family, friends, or professionals, will have the love, skills, and dedication to ease our pain through a time of anguish. There are hundreds of thousands of paid and unpaid caregivers in the country who deserve recognition.

These three Hancock County Gems embody the best qualities of caregivers who go about their unheralded daily lives with a commitment that warms the heart.

“It takes patience. A lot of patience. A lot of love and a lot of caring,” B.J. Cormier explains of his role as caregiver. His wife of 40 years, June, had seven strokes 10 years ago and her mobility is greatly diminished. B.J. and June had retired to Texas after B.J.’s naval career and B.J. was working in security. He had to quit that job in order to become June’s full-time caregiver. The Cormier’s moved to Diamondhead this year in order to be close to family.

“My daughter helps me so I can go to the store or go shopping," he said. "I get a little break. But as far as taking care of her, it’s seven days a week, 24 hours a day.”

B.J. has enlightened advice to new caregivers.

“Be patient and have prayers. Obviously you have to love each other to the point she would do the same for you," B.J. said. "We both made a vow and she’s been sick, so I have to stay by her. I can’t just up and leave her because if I left her, she would be going in a nursing home. The only way she goes in a nursing home is when I can’t provide the care for her that she needs.”

B.J. shared a light-hearted story to illustrate how much their lives have changed.

“She used to be very active," he said. "Sometimes I’d wake up at 2 in the morning and she’d be mopping floors. I’d ask why. She’d say, “Less traffic.”

June cared for B.J.’s dad when he was sick and now it’s her turn to be cared for.

If we live long enough it’s likely we will all be is a similar situation, as B.J. acknowledges.

“We all hope there will be someone there to care for us," B.J. said. "I have my two sons, and her two daughters. Maybe somebody will take care of me.”

Jimmie Scott was born in New Orleans in a low shotgun house along the railroad tracks. They didn’t have many possessions but his family values were priceless.

“I never did know my father, but I had my mother and my grandfather and my aunts and my uncles," he said. "They were my role models. They instilled in me that you can make it in life.”

As a young man, Scott worked at several nursing homes in New Orleans.

“I thoroughly enjoyed it because I enjoyed being around a lot of elderly people that needed that love, that help along the way, because their family wasn’t really there and I was like a son to them," Jimmie said.

Jimmie’s mother passed away when he was 9. Later in life, after moving to the Bay, his friend’s mother became a second mother to him.

“When I was 40 years old the doctor told me I have two holes in my knees with no muscles there and I would be confined to a wheelchair," Jimmie said. "When she heard that she said, ‘Jimmie, I’m going to take care of you.’ Through my prayers and through my faith I’m walking and I don’t have to wear braces.”

There then came a time for their roles to reverse.

“She didn’t want for anything. It was a 24/7 job. Getting up at 5 in the morning, bathing her, make sure the house is clean, make sure she’s fed. I did it until she went on to Dunbar Village and she passed on," Jimmie said. "I was at her bedside and she looked at me. She held my hand and said, ‘Scottie, you know what? I’m going to lay my head in peace now. I don’t have to worry about my son. I know you’ll be there.’ And she went on with a smile.”

Jimmie is taking care of her son now and he acknowledges how difficult caregiving can be.

“As a caregiver you have to put yourself on the back burner and that’s what I do. I don’t think about myself. I’m not selfish," he said. "Each day I go 'it’s a different day.' Some days he’s alert. Some days he feels like he’s in pain and I say, ‘That’s ok. I’m here for you. You might give me a hard time but I’m here as a friend.’ I say, “God, I kept my promise and I’ll always keep my promise.”

Jimmie shares his outlook on remaining hopeful.

“I always ask God to just give me a little sunshine every now and then. And sometimes he gives me rain instead. I can handle it. I’m fine. Don’t think of yourself. Just think of that person," he said. "If you have made that person happy, that’s all that matters. Just put a smile on your face. Sometimes I don’t have a smile, but during the day I get a smile. Each day I say, ‘What have I done today?’ And sometimes I can say I made someone happy and that makes it all worthwhile.”

Some people rise to the occasion when the role of caregiving is thrust upon them, while others discover it’s what they were destined to do.

“I never would have thought I would be doing this,” says Janice Labat Jackson of Bay St. Louis, a professional caregiver. “My dad had a really bad stroke and had to have a tracheotomy and a feeding tube. My youngest sister has been a caregiver and she’s worked at the hospital and nursing home in the Bay. So she was working and taking care of my dad. None of us could do the caregiving things she did. She finally told us, ‘I can’t do it all by myself. I need y’all to help.’ And it pulled at my heartstrings. I went in the bathroom and I prayed and I cried and I asked God to give me the strength to be able to do that to help my dad and help my sister. Ask and you shall receive. It was immediate. I just knew I could do it, just that fast. And I told my mother and other sister, you have to ask for it, which they did, and they got it too. We were all able to pitch in. And he started getting better and better. No more feeding tube, no more tracheotomy. What a blessing.”

Janice took the long way around to find the caregiver vocation.

“I had prayed to God and asked him for direction for what I was to do with my life. I wanted to do something that was rewarding and fulfilling,” she said.

Cashier, secretary, property manager, and painter were her previous jobs until one day when her sister was asked to take on a new client.

“She couldn’t go because she had hurt her back so she asked me if I would go. And so that’s where it started, with me caring for other people," Janice said. "And I couldn’t see doing anything else. I have been so fortunate and blessed to take care of some amazing people.”

Janice repeats the theme of patience and adds to the advice for caregivers.

“It does take a great deal of patience and every person is different. There are no two people that are the same in terms of what type care they need," she said. "Everybody’s different and you have to be somewhat of a chameleon to take care of different people and you have to have patience. And I’ve known some caregivers who don’t have too much of that and it’s not good. It’s not good for the person they’re caring for and it’s not good for that caregiver. I tell people all the time, I take care of your mom or your dad, like it’s my mom and my dad. And I love my mom and dad and I took care of them with that love, so there’s nothing beyond that. If you can take care of them like you would take care of your own mom and dad, then you’ll be fine.”

If you would like to share a story from your life or would like to nominate someone to be a “Gem,” e-mail Bill at: billcurrie23@gmail.com.