A ‘crossing’ is defined as a place where a river, railroad, or highway may be traversed. ‘Crossing,’ as a verb, is defined as the act of moving from one side to the other. For this month’s Gem, The Crossing, as in Necaise Crossing, will always be considered home, although many years have passed since he lived there – many years in which he crossed over to a dark place.

Shea Michael Ladner was born at Keesler Air Force Base, the son of an Air Force sergeant. Tours of duty took the family to several bases around the South. Summers were spent at his grandparent’s house in The Crossing.

Shea was able to fulfill his wish of graduating from Hancock High School when they moved back for his junior year. After graduation he and a lifelong friend enrolled at Ole Miss for a college education, with a lesson of living independently thrown in right away.

“I had no business going up there,” Shea said. “I tell people all the time, my Mom always took care of us. She was one of those mothers that just did everything, washed the clothes and all that. When I got up there I had never washed my own clothes at all. So, I put my clothes in the washing machine and walked away and I came back and the washing machine was stopped so I assumed it was done. There’s still water in it so I pick the clothes up and put them in the dryer and it cost me $27 in quarters to dry those clothes. I told my roommate and he said, ‘Dude, we can drive home every weekend and it would be cheaper than doing our clothes here.’”

Once they mastered the clothes washing process, it was on to the next challenge, one that changed Shea’s life forever.

“My roommate, Dusty, bought a guitar,” he said. “Neither of us had played music but when he started learning how to play I said, ‘Man, let me give that a spin.’ So, I picked it up and the rest unfolded from there with the music. Once I started playing the guitar, that was it. It was what I wanted to do.”

As the time devoted to the guitar went up, Shea’s grades went down.

“I wound up on academic probation, so I came home and went to Pearl River Community College,” Shea said. “I got a degree because everybody is supposed to go to college and get a degree, but all that time I kept trying to pursue music. I started playing, putting some bands together, got in my first little band, and I wound up being elected the lead singer.”

His talent grew and he eventually formed his own band. The success of the Shea Michael Band began to build and the lure of the lifestyle took hold, despite a prophetic warning from his father.

“I remember my dad talking about music,” Shea said. “He said, ‘You know, that’s a troublesome path. I’ve never seen any good come from that.’ I started teetering with the vices of the music industry and I wound up letting that consume me for a long time. I put more effort into the partying part of it than I did the music. I probably pushed my health to the extreme until I was 37. It all seemed innocent until it got to a point it started getting dark. I lived a life where I had a wife and two children at home, and I’m thinking to myself, ‘Man, they’re home sleeping. I played until two or three in the morning so I’ll just stay out and have a few more.’ Eventually I started finding myself out by myself. And when you start seeing the bartender that served you, out on the town, you know you’ve been out too long.”

An inner voice told Shea there was a way out of darkness, with help.

“There was still that sense of morality inside that said ‘I’m not going to make it out of this by myself, this hole I’ve created for myself,’’’ Shea said. “So, even as I sat in those places, the casinos, the festivals, where I would get to the point where I was real numb in the mind from having too many, I would say, ‘God, you’re the only way I’m going to get out of this. Help deliver me from this.’ And I say said that a lot, for years.”

Despite his prayers and determination, Shea stayed in that dark place for several more years hoping for a door to open. It finally did, and the door smacked him in the face.

“My wife and I were going on a cruise for our anniversary. The night before we left I felt this strange illness come over me like I was falling through the bed,” Shea said. “I had never felt anything like that in my life, like I was just falling to the middle of the earth.

Shea said he fought through and got on the cruise.

“That night I had a couple of drinks and it kind of went away,” he said. “So we partied on that cruise, but when the cruise was over, that’s when my whole life changed. I got off the ship and it started happening. My legs were getting weak and my wife had to help me walk. I called in sick and was out of work for seven or eight weeks.”

Shea said he went to the emergency room every day because doctors couldn’t figure out what was wrong.

“I was so dizzy,” he said. “It was the worst living experience I thought I could have so I thought I was dying. I remember hitting my knees and saying, ‘God, if you give me one more chance to do this the right way, then I’ll make it right this time.’ And it didn’t happen right away but I’m going to tell you right there and then, at that very moment, I didn’t care if I died or not. That’s how strong the peace was. It was like Jesus just said, ‘It’s going to be alright, brother.’ I didn’t care at that point. Like, everything was fear up to that point and after that, it was peace. The road to recovery began after that. I gave up the night life and I’ve basically been sober since.”

Shea said he tells people he was on the road to Damascus.

“Paul was on the road and he got smacked with a 2x4 and that’s what happened to me,” Shea said. “I started getting into different ministries and doing things the right way and turning my life around at that point. I began seeking spiritual direction and my brother gave me a CD, Called to Christ, by Father Mike O’Conner at Our Lady of the Gulf Church. On the CD Father Mike said to get a good spiritual director, so I was like, heck, I’m going to call this guy on the CD. I bet he regrets making that CD!”

Now in his mid-40’s and out of the darkness, Shea is thankful not everyone has to follow in his footsteps, but is sad that many will.

“I look at the young people who have Christ already and I’m saying that’s awesome. And then some of them I think, ‘you poor soul, you have no idea what it’s like out there,’’’ Shea said. “Life’s tough and people can be naïve. I was in the streets doing the street thing. The darkness – I was out there in it. Being able to see that side of life, I’m not bragging about it, I’m just saying I admire those people that get it before they go through all that. But if they have to go through tough times like I did, I want young people to know that there’s another way. There’s light in every tunnel. There’s always light in every tunnel. There’s a way out no matter how tough the road is. Every mess you make God can just put it back together, and in a better way.”

Besides heavenly credit, Shea gives earthly credit to the person who he said deserves it the most, his wife, Dee Dee.

“My story goes to show you what a fine woman will do, a faithful, devoted, prayerful, mean-it-when-you-say-‘till-death-do-us-part’ type woman who says, ‘I’m not giving up.’ That’s what brings you through those dark times,” Shea said. “It could have been different if she wasn’t who she was. She’s a Godsend, all part of a path. Nobody else on the face of this earth could have went through that trial of a husband who plays music and stays out all night.”

Shea reflects on his journey and why it happened.

“I’m not proud of a lot of the things in the past but I know they made me really grateful,” he said. “I don’t think I would have as much joy, inner joy, and know the peace that’s inside this side of life had I not went through that.”

With sobriety has come a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree is in progress. Shea loves his job with a company at Stennis Space Center that supported him through his still-undiagnosed illness.

He’s also the family man he wishes he would have been. Regrets are in the past though, and the light of the future is bright.

He enjoys writing songs and is working on a Gospel album reflective of the truths of his journey.

As for playing music, the late night gigs to rowdy crowds are a thing of the past.

Instead, the Our Lady of the Gulf 5 p.m. Sunday Mass attracts worshipers of all ages, and noticeably younger people, partly because of the intensity of emotion and devotion in Shea’s singing.

“When you hold tight to Christ, when you just hold him in, it changes your life, like forever,” Shea said.

