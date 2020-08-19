A tanker truck hauling gasoline flipped on Hwy. 603 at Gardenia Road at a little before 8 a.m. this morning, forcing law enforcement officials to temporarily re-route traffic.
“There is a Semi-Tanker in Hancock County on Hwy. 603 at Gardenia Road leaking gasoline,” according to a social media post this morning by Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop K. “The driver was air lifted from the scene. Multiple first responders are at the scene. The road is closed until further notice. Motorists will have to take alternate routes.”
Northbound traffic was being diverted onto Standard Dedeaux Road; southbound traffic was being diverted onto Highway 53.
Officials were initially unsure how much gasoline was actually in the tanker, it could have contained up to 8,800 gallons.
Officials from the MHP, the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality and the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency were on the scene.
