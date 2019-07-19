The Mississippi Gaming Commission on Thursday approved Cure Land Company, LLC's application for a gaming site in Lakeshore, Mississippi Gaming Commission Executive Director Allen Godfrey said Friday.

Cure Land Company published its notice of intent in the March 6 issue of the Sea Coast Echo.

According to the notice, the gaming license is for an onshore gaming establishment on South Beach Boulevard in Lakeshore.

"The applicant anticipates that the establishment will contain 40,000 square feet of gaming space and approximately 1,110 slot machines, 22 table games, and 300 hotel rooms," the notice states.

Godfrey said that the next step for Cure Land Company is to apply for an approval to proceed, where the company will provide the commission with the project and funding.

Cure Land Company is also constructing the Pearl Hotel at the corner of Main Street and Beach Boulevard in Bay St. Louis, directly across from the Hancock Bank building. The developer plans to construct a four-story, 59-room hotel, which includes 5,500 square-feet of ground-level commercial and restaurant space.