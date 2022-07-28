There’s a full weekend of free food and fun planned at the newly-renovated Martin Luther King Park in Bay St. Louis this weekend, including the Retrofit organization’s “Back-to-School Fun Day” on Saturday and the “Sunday in the Park” celebration.
Martin Luther King Park in the Bay is, historically, “essential to a lot of events,” Hancock NAACP President Dr. Gregory Barabino said last week, and now, with the refreshed facilities, “the next generation can enjoy the park, get out there and have a quality experience by modern standards. It all comes down to the theory that we could change the community space and have a return to the original positive message that Dr. Martin Luther King brought.
“Now, when you go to the park, you see adults sitting in lawn chairs, watching their children and grandbabies play. … It all gets back to the basics of social interaction, social skills, team building through sports, supervision by adults — trying to put role models in a natural setting … to being a positive place for adult and child recreation, where quality of life is the focus.”
Retrofit’s “Back-to-School Fun Day is scheduled from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday.
“All children and parents are invited to come out and enjoy the afternoon,” the group said in a press release. “School supplies will be given away to children. Children must be present to receive supplies. Free food, games and lots of fun.”
If you would like to make a donation, please contact Sandra Price, 228-493-3822 for more information.
Barabino said the “Sunday in the Park” celebration is sponsored by the NAACP Youth and College Division; Dedicated Men Mentoring; and Positive Black Image Clothing.
Educator Jasmine Haynes will speak on the “education gap,” Barabino said, and New Orleans’ DJ Rob Fresh will be entertaining participants. Representatives from college fraternities and sororities will also be on hand, and there will be free hamburgers and hot dogs “and a special stakeholders VIP section at the park.”
Everyone is encouraged to wear their favorite college or high school t-shirt, Barabino said.
The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, with Haynes scheduled to speak beginning at 5 p.m.
“Every child and family will benefit from knowing about all the educational resources here in our local community,” Barabino said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.