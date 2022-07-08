People all over the Gulf South are hastily preparing their uni-brows and flower crowns for this Saturday’s Frida Fest in Old Town Bay St. Louis, which just happens to coincide with the Old Town Merchants Association’s Second Saturday Artwalk.
Frida Kahlo de Rivera was a famed surrealist painter from Mexico who became a feminist icon nearly 40 years after her death.
Frida Fest, scheduled from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, is the brainchild of former Smith & Lens owners Ann Madden and Sandy Maggio, who founded the celebration in 2014.
The fest quickly took off, with dozens of Frida Kahlo enthusiasts vying to win the “Frida Be You & Me” Frida look-alike contest every year.
“Nuevo” for this year’s celebration -- the Frida 5Kahlo Fun Run at 8 a.m. Saturday, starting and ending at the Mockingbird Cafe, hosted by Bay St. Louis Running Company.
Throughout the day, many of the Old Town Bay St Louis Merchants will be hosting a variety of specials in celebration of the event, with Frida-themed events, contests and merchandise.
Registration for the look-alike contest is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. at the Mockingbird, with the contest scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
Magnolia Antiques will host a “Best Baby Frida” contest at 4:30 p.m. There will be a Frida Look-Alike Pet contest on the front porch of Century Hall from 11 a.m. to noon. There is a $5 entry fee, and proceeds will go to Friends of the Animal Shelter.
