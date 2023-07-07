It's shaping up to be a "festive" weekend in Bay St. Louis, with the St. Rose de Lima BBQ & Blues Festival and annual Frida Fest scheduled to run this Saturday in conjunction with the Old Town Merchants Association's Second Saturday Artwalk.
Blues great Ray Neal will headline the 97th annual St. Rose festival at the Bay St. Louis Train Depot on Saturday, July 8. The festival is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and last "until."
Three popular local bands will provide entertainment throughout the day. Jesse Loya will take the stage at 1:30. The David Mayley Band plays at 4:00 and John Bezou takes the stage at 5:30.
New Directions will precede the headliner at 7:00.
Bezou has been a popular guitarist and blues staple with a rich sound flavor that pays tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughn, Cream, Santana, The Doors and more. He can also be heard on fifth Sundays at St. Rose during the 9 a.m. Mass as a member of the St. Rose Men's Ensemble. Bezou will take the stage at 6:00 p.m.
Loya performs a tasty variety of R&B and blues, featuring the sounds of James Brown, Muddy Waters, and Stevie Ray Vaughn, as well as some original material.
The St. Rose de Lima Gospel Choir will open the festival at 11 a.m., followed by T. Holloway at noon. DJ Dennis will lead a line dance revolution at 3 p.m.
All are invited to come out to enjoy the music, and to enjoy barbecue, burgers and other tasty dishes.
Frida Fest
People all over the Gulf South are hastily preparing their uni-brows and flower crowns for this Saturday’s Frida Fest in Old Town Bay St. Louis, which just happens to coincide with the Old Town Merchants Association’s Second Saturday Artwalk.
Frida Kahlo de Rivera was a famed surrealist painter from Mexico who became a feminist icon nearly 40 years after her death.
Frida Fest, scheduled from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, is the brainchild of former Smith & Lens owners Ann Madden and Sandy Maggio, who founded the celebration in 2014.
The fest quickly took off, with dozens of Frida Kahlo enthusiasts vying to win the “Frida Be You & Me” Frida look-alike contest every year.
Among the scheduled events for this year’s celebration -- the Frida 5Kahlo Fun Run at 8 a.m. Saturday, starting and ending at the Mockingbird Cafe, hosted by Bay St. Louis Running Company.
Throughout the day, many of the Old Town Bay St Louis Merchants will be hosting a variety of specials in celebration of the event, with Frida-themed events, contests and merchandise.
Registration for the look-alike contest is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. at the Mockingbird, with the contest scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
This years Frida Fest Look-Alike Contest will be online registration only. There will be no in person registration. You can sign up at https://fb.me/e/9ac16EpE9.
