Fourteen Hancock County first responders have been honored as a First Responder of the Year for their exemplary work and protection of local citizens.
This is the seventh year that Keesler Federal has sponsored the First Responder of the Year recognition.
Those honored include:
• Kevin Wise (Stennis Police Department)
• Martin Keel (Waveland Fire Department)
• Brandon Anderson (Bay St. Louis Fire Department)
• Jody Richardson (Waveland Police Department)
• Aaron Jones (Diamondhead Police Department)
• Joshua Holland (Hancock County Sheriff’s Department)
• Scott Armentrout (Bay St. Louis Police Department)
The Stennis Fire Department recognized seven recipients: Glen Anderson, Derrick Shaw, Michael Davidson, Aric Peppers, Warren Fandal, Cary Scarborough, and Kevin Lundy.
Each response agency was asked to name a recipient for acknowledgment. First responders from South Mississippi, Mobile, New Orleans and Jackson markets were honored during the months of October and November.
Honorees include responders from a variety of agencies including local fire and police departments, military law enforcement, highway patrol and emergency medical ambulatory personnel.
“These first responders put their lives on the line every day to protect us and our communities, and we wanted to recognize them for a job well done,” said Andy Swoger, Keesler Federal President and CEO. “The public in many cases only notices first responders during an emergency or natural disaster, but the reality is that they serve and protect us 365 days a year. Their commitment to their communities and their citizens is truly heroic.”
About Keesler Federal Credit Union
Established in 1947, Keesler Federal is a dynamic, stable, financially strong credit union dedicated to building a better community, one member, one relationship, one financial solution at a time. With $4 billion in assets and $1 billion in new loans annually, Keesler Federal is the largest Mississippi-based credit union and 82nd largest nationally. The not-for-profit financial cooperative is owned by its more than 270,000 members worldwide and has 40 locations throughout the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Jackson, Hattiesburg, Mobile and greater New Orleans markets. Keesler Federal proudly serves the financial needs of people from all walks of life and membership is widely available to thousands who live, work, worship, or attend school in these areas. For more information, visit www.kfcu.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.